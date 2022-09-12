The Americans Abroad Five: Gio Reyna is back — now please stay healthy

The Americans Abroad contingent was significantly reduced this week as English and Scottish leagues paused to mark the Queen’s death.

But there were still plenty of noteworthy performances, led by the return to form of a player who can be a difference-maker in Qatar if he’s fit: Gio Reyna.

There were also some significant moments for three players squarely on the bubble for the World Cup roster, as well as a potential new lease on life for one of the USMNT’s biggest stars.

Let’s get to the Five.

Reyna is back — now please stay healthy!

Edin Terzić's slow and steady approach to reintegrating Giovanni Reyna this season is being vindicated. Reyna had a nightmare 2021-22 season due to injuries, and Dortmund coach Terzić has still yet to start this American this season as he builds back to full fitness. But Terzić did feel comfortable enough bringing Reyna on as a first-half sub in a midweek Champions League game, and the 19-year-old responded with a pair of assists in a 3-0 win over FC Copenhagen. Reyna got 30 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 loss at RB Leipzig. His performance didn't match his display in midweek, but getting more than 90 minutes total in one week is a major accomplishment in and of itself right now for Reyna.

Pepi is on the board

For the first time since he arrived in Europe more than nine months ago, Ricardo Pepi has contributed to a goal. The striker made his Groningen debut off the bench on Sunday, coming on as a halftime substitute against Cambuur. Midway through the half, Pepi got his first assist in Europe, laying on a pass for Tomáš Suslov to score the game's only goal. OK, so Suslov did most of the work , but Pepi played well overall in an encouraging debut. The 19-year-old will need more goals, assists and starts in order to make a late charge for a World Cup spot.

Vines making World Cup case

Antonee Robinson is firmly entrenched as the USMNT's starting left back, but the picture behind him is murky. One of the names in the running for the backup left back spot is Sam Vines, who really couldn't be having a better start to the season for Royal Antwerp. Vines has played every minute of all eight league games for Antwerp, which has won all eight of those matches in a blockbuster start to the season. The 23-year-old has chipped in with a goal and assist from his defensive position. The problem for Vines is that he hasn't been with the USMNT since last summer's Gold Cup. But he could be forcing his way into a September call-up, especially if Robinson's ankle injury keeps him out of camp.

Photo by David Pintens/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Scally stays consistent

Joe Scally isn't putting together a ton of moments that could be clipped together with some upbeat electronic music and rack up a ton of YouTube views. But while Scally has lacked in highlight-reel moments, he's more than made up for it with his steady and dependable performances for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season. His latest came on Sunday as he helped his club earn a very credible 0-0 draw at second-place Freiburg. It was his sixth consecutive start to begin the season. The 19-year-old has yet to shine with the USMNT but he's doing everything possible to earn a September call-up and put himself in the mix for a backup fullback spot at the World Cup.

Pulisic gets a new boss

Christian Pulisic might be freed without even leaving Chelsea. Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel last week and brought in Graham Potter from Brighton . The move could be a boost to Pulisic, who only earned one start under Tuchel this season and often played out of position at wingback when he did see the field. Potter squeezed the maximum out of unheralded attacking players at Brighton like Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck, whereas Tuchel seemed to be extracting the minimum from some of Chelsea's big-name attacking stars. It's a new lease on life for Pulisic but also a major challenge: If he falls out of favor under Potter as well, then maybe the problem is more player than coach.

