ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

From Recovery to Reception: Kidney Transplant Collaborative Grant Funds Innovative Program to Increase Transplant Rates Nationwide

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--

Recipients of the Kidney Transplant Collaborative (KTC)’s 2022 grant program are already making important progress to help increase kidney transplants and reduce barriers among patients and donors nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005652/en/

Earlier this year, the KTC announced the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) as one of its inaugural grant recipients. KODA is using the funds to explore and test new technologies that would make it possible for kidneys to be transported on pulsatile perfusion pumps via aircrafts, with the ultimate goals of increasing organ viability and transplant center acceptance rates.

“The Kidney Transplant Collaborative grant is allowing us to explore innovative ways to increase the number of transplantable organs,” shared Brian Roe, Chief Clinical Officer for KODA. “We have been able to make some exciting steps forward already and feel confident in our ability to bring new efficiencies to the transplant system.”

Typically, kidneys and other transplantable organs can only be transported on-pump by automobile or charter flights, not on commercial planes, due to federal aviation regulations and pump technology limitations. This restricts the geographic footprint of where they can be sent after procurement and the patients who can ultimately benefit from the precious gift. KODA is working to change that.

“When a kidney is recovered, it is typically placed on a pulsatile perfusion pump, but eventually it must be disconnected and placed into a cooler of ice until it can be transplanted,” shared Aubree Hoskins, Surgical Preservation Operations Supervisor for KODA. “So, we thought – what if the pumps could be flown on any flight, so they can get to patients who need them most?”

As previously noted, organ perfusion devices are not currently approved by the FAA to fly unattended on commercial flights, resulting in limited distribution of life-saving organs. KODA is working together with Organ Recovery Systems (ORS), a leading provider of organ preservation products and services, to develop a solution that is compatible with FAA regulations to give hospitals more time to transport donor organs to patients in need, improving patient outcomes in the process.

Another challenge was creating an aviation-compliant tracking and monitoring system to provide real time location and status information. KODA partnered with supply chain visibility company OnAsset Intelligence to create a solution that not only tracks the organ’s location while in transit but also its temperature and vibration conditions all of which contribute to an organ’s viability.

OnAsset’s SENTRY 600 Flightsafe® device offered the right combination of real-time GPS tracking, and sensor data capture. Critically, OnAsset devices are approved for use on aircraft by all major U.S. airlines. “This partnership was perfect for us,” said Tommy Wittmann, Director of Sales for OnAsset. “We know how important these organ transplant gifts are to everyone involved, and we’re proud to deliver this critical visibility and play a role in these life-saving shipments.”

If the pump stops for any reason, there’s still a backup plan to ensure the kidney remains viable throughout transport. The organ is maintained at a temperature that is safe for up to 24 hours, and the GPS system on the OnAsset device makes it possible to locate the organ quickly to get pumping re-established as soon as possible.

In early August, KODA’s organ courier successfully test drove the pumps from Louisville, Kentucky to Cincinnati, Ohio to ensure they would work while in transit. The next step was a test flight. KODA flew the first pump to San Antonio, Texas with a test circuit used in place of a kidney. Finally, KODA flew the first kidney that was not able to be transplanted but authorized for research to New York the first week of September. KODA partnered with UPS Express Critical, also located in Louisville, to ensure all flight regulations were met and ensure the organs and pumps could safely travel.

“UPS Express Critical is responsible for safely transporting thousands of lifesaving medications, organs, blood and tissue. We are honored by the faith KODA has shown in UPS to design this solution, and bring together key partners in UPS Airline, ORS and OnAsset so we are able to transport lifesaving organs on a pump to the patients who need them most across the US,” noted Brian Beam, Senior Manager, UPS Express Critical.

KODA has also partnered with numerous Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs), hospitals and transplant centers to bring its vision to fruition.

“This has truly been a collaborative effort, and the progress we’ve made is only possible because of our many partners across the country working alongside us,” said David Dyer, Transplant Center Liaison for KODA. “We appreciate their time, effort and dedication.”

KODA expects the program to officially launch – with a viable kidney – sometime in Q4 of this year.

“We established the Kidney Transplant Collaborative to encourage stakeholders across the industry to work together and learn from one another. KODA’s efforts are a perfect example of what the transplant community can accomplish through collaboration and innovation, and KTC is honored to be funding such important work,” stated Lou Diamond, President and CEO of the Kidney Transplant Collaborative.

About the Kidney Transplant Collaborative:

The Kidney Transplant Collaborative (KTC) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing kidney transplants and decreasing financial obstacles and other problems kidney patients, donors, and their families experience with the kidney transplant process.

About KODA:

Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) is dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. KODA was formed in 1987, pulling together two hospital-based organ procurement groups, to establish a statewide educational and procurement network. KODA is an independent, non-profit organ and tissue procurement agency and was recognized by Louisville Business First as the Nonprofit of the Year in 2011. KODA currently serves 114 counties in Kentucky, 4 counties in southern Indiana and 2 counties in western West Virginia. KODA encourages everyone to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry because without the generous donor, transplantation is not possible. For more information, visit www.donatelifeky.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005652/en/

CONTACT: Mary Jane Rodes

859-494-4484

KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY OTHER HEALTH HEALTH HEALTHCARE REFORM PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT

SOURCE: Kidney Transplant Collaborative

PUB: 09/12/2022 10:40 AM/DISC: 09/12/2022 10:42 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional in a challenge by four parents who raised concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases. The lawsuit is not a class action. But the decision this week is likely to have an impact on how the state maintains millions of dried blood spots and makes them available for outside research. Research with newborn blood spots occurs in other states, too. “Michigan undoubtedly has some level of interest in detecting rare blood diseases in its infant population,” U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington said. “But ... defendants’ post-testing conduct is not necessary to effectuate that interest because ‘the health of the child is no longer at stake.’”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
The Associated Press

The First-Ever UndocuFund Summit hosted by 805 UndocuFund, UndocuFund, and Latino Community Foundation, Calling for Equitable Disaster Relief

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- UndocuFund, 805 UndocuFund and The Latino Community Foundation (LCF), will co-host the first-ever UndocuFund Summit during the start of peak wildfire season in California. From September 18-20th at North Bay Organizing Project (NBOP) in Sonoma, the Summit will convene leaders from over 30 grassroots immigrant-serving organizations across California that responded to the pandemic and other disasters. Community leaders will highlight the experiences of undocumented Californians throughout the state and explore collective state and federal advocacy efforts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005016/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplant#Organ Procurement#Organ Donation#Kidney Transplants#Ktc
The Associated Press

Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin, geographically and politically, and it wields less influence than thirstier and more populous states like Colorado, California and Arizona. Its sprawling urban centers along the Wasatch Front, which are home to 80% of the state’s population, are outside of the Colorado River Basin and are less dependent on the river than cities like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Only 27% of the water used in Utah comes from the Colorado River, with the majority of the state’s water supply coming from other rivers that feed into the Great Salt Lake. ___
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Associated Press

Ten injured in partial barn collapse in South Dakota

SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the accident.
SUMMIT, SD
The Associated Press

Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing

DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing, the board said Wednesday. The pilot and a passenger aboard the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The agency said it’s supporting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and asked the public to share photos and videos of the event. Photographer Stephanie Stamos was near the banks of Horsetooth Reservoir, just west of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sunday night preparing to take high school photos for a student when she saw the plane flying “unsteady” over the water. Stamos, 57, said she instinctively pulled up her camera and started snapping photos believing the pilot was in trouble and preparing for a crash landing. But instead of hitting the water, the plane flew toward a boat on the lake, swinging low over the craft as one of the boat riders through up their arm, the photos show.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy