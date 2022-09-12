ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomi Wins International Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year and Product Innovation in 2022 International Business Awards

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--

BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category in the 19th annual International Business Awards® (IBAs) for its ability to assist enterprises in breaking down information silos, automating workflows, securing real-time data access across applications and business partners, and its data analysis and management capabilities. The Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform also received a Bronze Stevie® Award thanks to its innovative, low-friction, and easy-to-use interface and technology, which companies from all over the world rely on.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005262/en/

Boomi Wins Two Stevie® Awards For Company of the Year and Product Innovation (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This year’s class of honorees represent innovation, adventurousness, persistence, and success,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We look forward to celebrating their achievements during our 15 October awards banquet in London.”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

The Stevie Awards – recognizing outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide – received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. More than 300 executives worldwide participated in the judging process.

“As a growing company with a great culture, we feel honored winning Company of the Year,” said David Meredith, CEO at Boomi. “The International Business Awards accolades further validate that we make a difference to our customers and growing user community in their digital transformation journeys, and our ability to connect everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, intelligent platform.”

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with the largest customer base among integration platform vendors, Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company recently added world-class leaders and expanded its global footprint in Japan to meet demand across Asia-Pacific. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and partners with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

Recently included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies for 2022, Boomi has earned the GoldGlobee®Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and garnered a prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi has also won numerous awards for being an employer of choice, including a recent listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, Abhishek Singh, September 29, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Note: Boomi was recognized as Dell Boomi from 2014 to 2019.

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, Snowflake, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2022 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

