California promises its residents that Biden's student-loan forgiveness will not be taxed

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQMwm_0hs2KfAo00
  • California confirms it will not tax Biden's $20,000 student-loan forgiveness plan.
  • Other states, like Indiana and North Carolina, said the federal relief could be subject to state taxes.
  • While the loan forgiveness is excluded from federal taxes, states have individual processes.

Four million student-loan borrowers in California won't have to worry about taxes on their debt relief.

After President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for federal borrowers making under $125,000 a year at the end of August, questions arose regarding how that relief would be taxed. While Biden's American Rescue Plan ensured the debt relief would not be subject to federal income taxes, state tax codes are different, and some borrowers could face a state income tax on the broad relief.

California leaders assured borrowers in the state they don't need to worry about that.

"Once the federal government finalizes details of the student debt relief program, we will know whether the relief is tax exempt under current California law," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins wrote in a joint tweet last week. "If not, we will make the relief tax exempt through immediate action in early 2023. Rest assured, one way or another, California will not tax the federal student debt relief."

—Anthony Rendon (@Rendon63rd) September 9, 2022

California was previously reported as one of the seven states that could potentially tax the federal loan forgiveness, alongside Arkansas, Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Indiana. The Tax Foundation — a nonpartisan think tank — explained that the states in question don't have provisions in their tax codes excluding student-loan forgiveness from income, so they would need to take additional action to ensure Biden's relief is not taxable.

This is the first time Americans have seen student-debt cancellation of this scale, so there's likely to be confusion and questions during the implementation process. Biden's Education Department has confirmed it is prepared to roll out this relief, noting that applications for loan forgiveness will become live in early October. It also released an FAQ with information on eligibility and how the relief will be applied and encouraged borrowers to sign up here to be notified of any updates on the relief.

When it comes to taxes, states still have time to clarify their positions on whether they will tax the loan forgiveness — but a decision likely needs to be made before residents start filing their tax returns.

Business Insider

Business Insider

