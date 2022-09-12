ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PTO Season in Full Swing for the Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky,Nick Horwat
 4 days ago

Will the Pittsburgh Penguins find another Brian Boyle?

Training camp for the Pittsburgh Penguins begins next week, but that doesn't mean there won't be any surprise additions to the roster. Professional Try Out contracts are starting to be signed as the last crop of free agents looking to find a home for next season.

Last season, Brian Boyle became one of the most surprising stories of the year after signing a PTO with the Penguins. Due to the injuries of centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Boyle made the team out of camp but played his way into being an integral part of last year's Penguins team. Boyle finished the season with 21 points in 66 games.

According to Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports, the Penguins extended an offer to former Penguins winger Dominik Simon . Simon declined and signed a two-year deal with his hometown team in the Czech Republic, HC Sparta Praha.

Another former Penguin, Zach Aston-Reese, signed a professional tryout contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Aston-Reese and Simon were two pieces of the trade package that brought Rickard Rakell to Pittsburgh in March.

According to CapFriendly.com, the Penguins are $1.48 million over the salary cap with 24 players on their NHL roster. With a handful of talented players remaining on the market, the Penguins could add to their list of 57 players invited to training camp beginning on September 22nd.

Sam Poulin Represents Penguins at NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Six Penguins with the Most to Prove this Season

CM Punk Slams Penguins in AEW Rant

Mike Sullivan Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with the Penguins

Penguins Gambling on Top Defense Pairing

