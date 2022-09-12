Chicago mayor accused of ‘hypocrisy’ for sending migrants to GOP suburb

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being accused of hypocrisy after it emerged that dozens of migrants who recently arrived in the Windy City by bus have were secretly sent on to a wealthy Republican suburb.

Despite Lightfoot repeatedly claiming that Chicago was welcoming the influx of border-crossers from Texas, at least 64 were forwarded without warning to a Hampton Inn in Burr Ridge, village officials said.

“Neither staff nor I were contacted about the decision to house migrants in Burr Ridge,” the village’s Republican mayor, Gary Grasso, complained .

“It is hypocrisy by the mayor of Chicago to complain” about the new arrivals being sent from Texas just to bounce them back to Republican areas, Grasso told Fox News over the weekend.

“This isn’t about” the migrants, Grasso insisted, saying, “We’re more than happy for people to find freedom.”

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso accused Lori Lightfoot of “hypocrisy,” saying he had no warning that the border crossers arriving in Chicago were being forwarded to his village. Twitter/ Gary Grasso

However, Lightfoot and Democratic Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker. are using them “as political pawns” in their anger at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Burr Ridge mayor added.

“There must be vacant hotel rooms in Chicago,” Grasso said, noting the arrivals number just “hundreds of people in a city of millions.”

“Why are they sending them out to the Republican suburbs? You have to wonder,” Grasso said.

Lightfoot has accused Abbott of being “without any shame or humanity” for busing the immigrants, which she has insisted is a “racist policy.”

Illinois Gov. Pritzker has also said that what his Texas counterpart is doing “is doing is disgusting and it needs to stop.”

“It shouldn’t be that the governor of Texas is taking these people and treating them like cattle, treating them like property, putting them on buses and sending them wherever he wants to send them.”

Pritzker’s rep confirmed to WGN that some of the arrivals had been sent to Burr Ridge, insisting it was part of a “prior relationship with the hotel being used … welcoming refugees and asylum seekers before.”

“It is interesting that local officials are choosing this specific instance to gripe to the press about this specific group of asylum seekers that consists of about 30 families,” the governor’s spokesperson said.

“Gov. Pritzker has made it clear that Illinois is welcoming state and xenophobia has no home here.”

Lightfoot’s office did not immediate respond to a request for comment.

The Illinois Department of Human Services told Fox 32 that many of the 300 migrants who have arrived in Chicago are receiving temporary shelter in suburban hotels.

Abbott has vowed to continue sending the border crossers until the Biden Administration tightens up its border policies.