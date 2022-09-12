Read full article on original website
NHL
Three storylines to watch at Prospect Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened Prospect Camp on Wednesday morning at TGH Ice Plex in Brandon with 22 players arriving on the scene for medicals, off-ice testing and an on-ice practice. Thirteen forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders will get two on-ice practices in the Sunshine State before heading to...
NHL
Money Mase: Where does new addition Marchment fit with Stars?
The winger signed a four-year contract with Dallas after scoring 18 goals in 54 games with Florida last season. 2021-22 stats: 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points in 54 games with Florida. Contract: Four years remaining at salary cap hit of $4.5 million; actual salary this season of $6 million.
NHL
'I KIND OF EMBRACE THAT'
PENTICTON - At the time, Walker Duehr knew it was a big deal. A legit really, really big deal. That was no debating the history-setting spin on the ice he took that was given the media attention it so rightfully deserved. When he suited up for the Flames in his...
NHL
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM
Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
NHL
Lysell Looking to Take Next Step as Rookie Camp Opens
BOSTON - Fabian Lysell has plenty of attributes that jump off the page. His skating, his speed, and his skill are all sights to behold when he takes to a sheet of ice. But there is one thing that the average eyes wouldn't see, something that comes out in the dressing room, the rink hallways, or at dinner with his teammates.
NHL
Coyotes Head to San Jose to Compete in Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Weekend games offer prospects an opportunity to showcase their abilities while learning in a competitive environment. The Arizona Coyotes are heading to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 28 prospects that were either drafted, acquired via trade, signed as free agents, or offered an individual tryout. The tournament is an opportunity for some to potentially receive an invitation to the team's main training camp, all while squaring off against prospects from other NHL teams.
NHL
Prospects Notebook | Savoie 'electric' in 1st practice with Sabres
Notes from Wednesday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Seth Appert delivered a message to Matt Savoie during practice at LECOM Haborcenter on Wednesday, Savoie's first in a Buffalo Sabres uniform. "I was incredibly impressed with him and told him I was excited to have him on the ice because I missed...
NHL
New Faces of Smashville: Kevin Lankinen
Predators Add Another Talented Finn Between the Pipes. The Preds made some additions to their roster this offseason, so let's get to know each of them a little better. Next up: Kevin Lankinen. It's hard to miss Kevin Lankinen's seemingly permanent ear-to-ear grin, even from under a goalie mask. The...
NHL
Duggan: Prospects Group 'Setting the Tone for Our Organization' | FEATURE
As the Devils prospects hit the ice on Friday, they carry the responsibility of setting the tone for the organization as a whole. The New Jersey Devils rookies carry a big responsibility. They will be the group of players that set the tone as the 2022-23 hockey season is on...
NHL
BLOG: Oilers prospects sizing up for Rookie Camp
EDMONTON, AB - Better, faster, stronger. That was the common goal echoed by most of the Oilers prospects Wednesday after fitness testing ahead of Oilers Rookie Camp and the Young Stars Classic in Penticton. For a group comprised of the Oilers best and brightest 18-to-24-year-olds who have not yet become mainstays on the big club -- the camp represents an opportunity to show off their literal offseason gains.
NHL
Cournoyer cherishes memories, friendships made during 1972 Summit Series
It was the early 1990s, two decades after the historic 1972 Summit Series, and Russian goalie Vladislav Tretiak was landing at Mirabel Airport north of Montreal, bound for Toronto with Cournoyer for an autograph signing. "I picked Vladislav up at the airport in the early afternoon, and we were flying...
NHL
Jets welcome Canada Life as first-ever jersey patch partner
The partnership is part of the NHL's new Jersey Advertising Program. WINNIPEG, Sept. 16, 2022 - Official Winnipeg Jets Adi-Pro jerseys will proudly display the Canada Life patch positioned on the upper right chest area of both home and away jerseys beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 season as part of a multi-year jersey patch partnership. The partnership is part of the NHL's new Jersey Advertising Program which begins with the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Islanders Open 2022-23 Season With Rookie Camp
The Islanders kicked off on-ice work for rookies and prospects at Northwell Health Ice Center. The New York Islanders kicked off the on-ice portion of rookie camp on Thursday morning, with 25 players skating on the first day. 2022 draft picks Isaiah George, Matthew Maggio and Daylan Kuefler were joined...
NHL
Settling into South Florida, Tkachuk hangs with Marlins
MIAMI - Matthew Tkachuk hasn't stopped smiling since arriving to South Florida. In addition to getting to know many of his new Florida Panthers teammates while taking part in some up-tempo informal skates at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, the 2022 NHL All-Star forward has spent his first couple weeks in the Sunshine State soaking in his new surroundings.
NHL
Pettersson in good headspace as training camp approaches for Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Elias Pettersson is ready to pick up where he left off last season, when the Vancouver Canucks forward looked like a much different player in the second half of the season than he did in the first. The 23-year-old finished with an NHL career-high 68 points (32 goals,...
NHL
Broncos, Wilson get visit from Stanley Cup at practice
Trophy stops by football facility, players stop for pictures. Considering who the reigning NHL champions are, it's no surprise the Stanley Cup was in the neighborhood. The Denver Broncos got a visit from the trophy on Thursday at their practice facility after it had been on tour all summer with Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and staff.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
Isak Rosen smiled when Seth Appert brought up the improvement the forward has already displayed since development camp in July. "You can tell he knows it," Appert said. "He has put in a ton of work just in the two months since we saw him." Rosen, the 14th-overall pick in...
NHL
Mandrycky Named Assistant GM
Hired in July 2019, Alexandra Mandrycky has proven her worth from building an elite analytics group to hockey operations expertise to evaluating whether to hire her now boss. When announced during a weekly Kraken all-staff meeting that Alexandra Mandrycky will be the team's newest assistant general manager, everyone cheered wholeheartedly and sincerely for a respected teammate across all reaches of the organization. Upon reflection, no one was surprised about the good news for Mandrycky and the team on the ice. She's earned the promotion.
NHL
Predators Rookies Ready to Take on Tampa Bay as Prospect Showcase Begins
Make way for the rookies. After a quick two-day acclimation period, the Nashville Predators prospect group is just hours away from their first puck drop of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase - a noon CT skirmish against the Tampa Bay Lightning's rookie squad in Raleigh, N.C. Defenseman Luke Prokop, speaking...
NHL
Jets to enter season without captain, remove Wheeler from role
Forward had served since 2016-17, goal to 'expand the leadership base within our hockey team'. The Winnipeg Jets will not have a captain at the start of the season, the team announced Friday. Forward Blake Wheeler had been captain for the past six seasons; he was named to the role...
