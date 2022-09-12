ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

National net worth rose by 0.2% in the second quarter to C$17.65 trillion ($13.58 trillion), while national net worth increased to C$455,401 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.2998 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

