Down Dak, Dallas dives and Eagles soar in NFC futures

Dak Prescott is down for up to eight weeks with an injury to his right thumb and the Cowboys’ chances in the NFC East are arrowed the same direction.

Most books took futures odds involving the NFC East and Dallas in general off the board on Sunday night.

DraftKings was the first to restore NFC East futures and the Philadelphia Eagles are the new favorites at -140. The Cowboys slid from -120 to +350.

The Cowboys are, for the moment, listed ahead of the Washington Commanders (+550) and New York Giants (+600). All three NFC East rivals won their opening game Sunday.

The Cowboys have no line listed and are off the board for Week 2. It’s expected Dallas will start Cooper Rush when the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) visit on Sunday.

Also at DraftKings, Philadelphia is up to No. 4 overall to win the NFC at +650 behind the Buccaneers (+280), Packers (+450) and Rams (+550). Dallas went from +650 to +2000 in 24 hours.

At +2200 to win the Super Bowl as of Monday morning, DraftKings places the Cowboys ahead of the Bengals (+2500) and Colts (+2800).

At +1600 on DraftKings, the Eagles are seventh overall in Super Bowl winner futures odds.

–Field Level Media

