ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Down Dak, Dallas dives and Eagles soar in NFC futures

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205lOI_0hs2J16u00

Dak Prescott is down for up to eight weeks with an injury to his right thumb and the Cowboys’ chances in the NFC East are arrowed the same direction.

Most books took futures odds involving the NFC East and Dallas in general off the board on Sunday night.

DraftKings was the first to restore NFC East futures and the Philadelphia Eagles are the new favorites at -140. The Cowboys slid from -120 to +350.

The Cowboys are, for the moment, listed ahead of the Washington Commanders (+550) and New York Giants (+600). All three NFC East rivals won their opening game Sunday.

The Cowboys have no line listed and are off the board for Week 2. It’s expected Dallas will start Cooper Rush when the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) visit on Sunday.

Also at DraftKings, Philadelphia is up to No. 4 overall to win the NFC at +650 behind the Buccaneers (+280), Packers (+450) and Rams (+550). Dallas went from +650 to +2000 in 24 hours.

At +2200 to win the Super Bowl as of Monday morning, DraftKings places the Cowboys ahead of the Bengals (+2500) and Colts (+2800).

At +1600 on DraftKings, the Eagles are seventh overall in Super Bowl winner futures odds.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Football#American Football#Nfc#The Philadelphia Eagles#Cowboys#Draftkings#Los Angeles Chargers#Mvp#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy