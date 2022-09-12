ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See All Of Kelsea Ballerini's 'SMOKIN' Looks During New York Fashion Week

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini has been sharing her stunning looks from her first-ever New York Fashion Week, and her fans are “obsessed” with them. On night one , Ballerini donned a gown with a flowing white skirt and black lacy top, turning heads on the carpet as she attended her first event.

Next, Ballerini had Instagram gushing over a dress “ with the most rhinestones and fringe, of course ,” followed by a sleek black dress with matching boots and an eye-popping red dress that was giving some fans “Miss Me More” vibes. Instagram users raved in the comments that they were “obsessed” with Ballerini’s “stunning” looks throughout the weekend, including the “SMOKIN” red dress and matching red lip.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

The “HEARTFIRST” singer-songwriter first started teasing her fashion week looks on TikTok, sharing that she was walking the streets of New York in cowboy boots and a Shania Twain t-shirt while eating a chicken kabob, wondering “ who do I think I am? ” Though she laughed at the look, TikTok users gushed that she “slayed” as her authentic self. Soon after, she shared her transformation and for nights one and two .

Ballerini’s first New York Fashion Week kicks off her birthday week, as she celebrates her 29th birthday on Monday (September 12). It also comes weeks before Ballerini is set to release her highly-anticipated album, Subject To Change . So far, Ballerini has shared four songs from the 15-track project: “HEARTFIRST,” “Love Is A Cowboy,” “The Little Things” and “What I Have.” She also teased a “sassbomb honkeytonk collab moment” with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson , “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” among other highlights on the project. Subject To Change is due on September 23 .

wanna see the NYFW looks though?!

fashion week day two 😊 @PatBO

