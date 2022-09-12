Read full article on original website
kilj.com
Fairfield Cross Country Results
The Boy’s and Girl’s cross country team for Mt. Pleasant participated at the Timm Lamb Cross Country Invite in Fairfield last night. Both teams did well with the Girl’s Varsity Team finishing 3rd out of 6 teams and the Boy’s Varsity Team finished 4th out of 6 teams.
kilj.com
Dr. Steve and Dr Shelly Wickham Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Dr. Steve and Dr. Shelly Wickhm were inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 21. Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4‑H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle, State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.
kilj.com
Jane M. Gatlin
Jane M. Gatlin, 68, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Richmond. The family will greet friends from 9 -11 AM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
kilj.com
Terry Septer (final arrangements)
Terry L. Septer, 73, of Lockridge passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. According to his wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant and no services will be held at this time.
kilj.com
Marilyn E. Hite
Marilyn E. Hite, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
kilj.com
Ruth L. Wyse (final arrangements)
Ruth L. Wyse, 96, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Addington Place of Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Trenton Missionary Church with Rev. David Forrester officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Monday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Trenton Missionary Church Missions to be used for mission work or to EveryStep Hospice in her memory.
kilj.com
More From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting
Wednesday, September 14, the Mount Pleasant City Council signed off on three street projects completed this summer. Harvey Drive was finished at a total cost of $340,615. The Madison Street reconstruction project came in at $838,636 and Oakbrook Place work totaled $128,476. Also, at the regular council meeting, the first...
kilj.com
Utilities Trustees Meeting Agenda
Regular Meeting of the Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 20th, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 307 E. Monroe Street. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING. Regular Board Meeting – August 16th, 2022 – Approval. Special Board Meeting – August 19th, 2022...
kilj.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests
On September 14, 2022, at approximately 10:15 P.M., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Mile Marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon speaking with the driver, later identified as Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval, 32, of...
kilj.com
IowaWINS to Host International Peacemaker
IowaWINS and the First Presbyterian Church of Mt Pleasant are hosting Carmen Elena Dias Anzora from El Salvador, an international peacemaker who is part of a group of seven individuals touring the country for the next month with the PC(USA)’s Peacemaking Program. Ms. Anzora will be visiting the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 27. Ms. Anzora will give a presentation about her work at 4:30 PM, and a potluck dinner will follow afterwards at 5:30 PM. The Presbyterian Peacemaking Program makes it possible for leaders from overseas partner denominations and organizations to visit Presbyterian congregations and institutions in the U.S. to bear witness and interpret peace and justice issues.
