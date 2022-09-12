Read full article on original website
Related
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi
One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
trfradio.com
Fatal Accident Reported Involving Large Group of Motorcycles
One person is dead, another injured following a crash involving a large group of motorcycles in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kristine Renee Grover, 24, was killed when the northbound 2001 Harley Davidson in which she was a passenger crashed on Highway 169 in Spang Township. According to the report, “the group braked rapidly causing the Harley Davidson at the rear of the pack to lose control and swerve towards the southbound ditch. The Harley went down on its side causing Fatal injuries to the passenger, and non life-threatening to the driver,” John Charles Max, 50.
valleynewslive.com
MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Walker, Minnesota woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Crow Wing County Saturday. Cass County, Minnesota deputies say they pulled over 42-year-old Candice Jackson in connection to an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of illegal substances. Deputies...
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man Identified Who Was Found In Vermilion River, Cause Of Death Being Investigated
CRANE LAKE, Minn. — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Vermilion River near Crane Lake. A call for help came in for a missing 43 year-old man around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bemidjinow.com
Judge rules against Hubbard County Sheriff in Line 3 camp blockade
A Cass County judge ruled in an order Tuesday that Hubbard County law enforcement could not block a driveway of a camp involved with the Line 3 protest last summer. Winona LaDuke was granted a 33-foot easement for a driveway on a parcel of tax-forfeited land by the Hubbard County Board in 2018, as the driveway would be the only way to access the property on Big Buck Trail.
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
bemidjinow.com
Meeting on proposed northern pike regulations on Turtle River chain of lakes
Residents will be able to provide input on proposed fishing regulations that would take effect in the spring. The DNR is proposing to review existing special northern pike regulations on the Turtle River chain of lakes in Beltrami County. The meeting will be tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6 to...
DNR Seeks Feedback on Special Fishing Regulations Being Proposed
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for feedback on some special fishing regulations that are being proposed. If the regulations are adopted, they would go into effect next year. Some experimental regulations would address walleye in Big Sandy Lake in Aitkin County and Island and Round...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
Minnesota DNR asking for your input on proposed fishing regulations
The Minnesota DNR is looking for residents’ opinions on proposed experimental and special fishing regulations for 2023. They would impact walleye, panfish, trout, and pike on specific lakes in counties including Aitkin, Itasca, and Beltrami, among others. For those proposed regulations, Click Here. Comments are accepted through October 17...
boreal.org
2022 Rainy Lake/River Flood Update: FEMA Denies Individual Damage Assistance, SBA Offers Alternative Assistance and Is Now In Koochiching County
From the Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center - September 12, 2022. FEMA has recently concluded its Individual Damage Assistance assessments for our area; unfortunately, they found that there was not enough damage to individual structures essential living space to qualify or breach the threshold for the Individual Assistance Program. “We...
Comments / 0