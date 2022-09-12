One person is dead, another injured following a crash involving a large group of motorcycles in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kristine Renee Grover, 24, was killed when the northbound 2001 Harley Davidson in which she was a passenger crashed on Highway 169 in Spang Township. According to the report, “the group braked rapidly causing the Harley Davidson at the rear of the pack to lose control and swerve towards the southbound ditch. The Harley went down on its side causing Fatal injuries to the passenger, and non life-threatening to the driver,” John Charles Max, 50.

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO