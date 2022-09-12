ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas

Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Cody Eakin
Person
Derek Stepan
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild’s Best & Worst 2022 Offseason Moves

This offseason for the NHL has been pretty crazy for some teams and while the Minnesota Wild didn’t make as many waves, they did make several adjustments to their roster that will shape this upcoming season. Some of these moves were necessary and in the works for some time while others took fans by surprise. The Wild lost some of their core veterans in those moves but also added some youthful talent that will serve them well in the seasons to come.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM

Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Rangers, Jets, Oilers, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update about the status of talks between the Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Jake Allen. Meanwhile, it appears Jake Virtanen is going to decline the Oilers offer of a PTO. The Winnipeg Jets were open to trading Mark Scheifele and the Ottawa...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist

Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist , handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto#Nhl Pto
markerzone.com

ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION

In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
NHL
NHL

Wild defenseman Goligoski shoots perfect strike at Twins game

NHL veteran took his lumber to the mound, wristed one right down the middle. Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski took the mound at Target Field for the ceremonial first wrist. Goligoski went out before Minnesota Twins hosted the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and fired a perfect strike without ever...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks announce date for Marian Hossa's jersey retirement

The Blackhawks announced in April that Marian Hossa's number will be retired at some point during the 2022-23 season. On Wednesday, the team officially finalized a date. Circle your calendars, Chicago: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins is when Hossa's No. 81 will be raised to the United Center rafters and hang there forever.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

2022 Flyers Rookie Camp: Day 1

Hockey is officially back. Today, the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Rookie Camp began. A fresh era of hockey starts off the heels of one of the worst seasons in franchise history. A year ago, Morgan Frost and Wade Allison were among the highlights at the start of the 2021 Flyers Rookie Camp. At the end of rookie camp, Tyson Foerster and Egor Zamula earned attention.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS

Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy