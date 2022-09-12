Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers hire new amateur scout, Kraken promote Alexandra Mandrycky to AGM and more
Tichy joins the Oilers after spending the last two decades working a European Scout for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played pro hockey in the Czechoslovakia league in the late 1980’s and early ’90’s before coming to North America to play in the ’90’s. His...
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
CBS Sports
2022-23 Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman tiers start with Cale Makar, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi and Adam Fox
Defensemen are the unheralded part of a Fantasy Hockey team. It's a scoring-driven game, and there's only so many blueliners that can put up big numbers. Still, there's value to be added to your roster if you don't punt on the position on draft day. This is how the NHL's best defensemen break down into tiers for the 2022-23 Fantasy season.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers bright future with Brennan Othmann and Will Cuylle
The New York Rangers have two winners on their hands in Brennan Othmann and Will Cuylle. I mean that literally, as both are coming to camp with gold medals from Team Canada’s run at the World Junior Championship. “It was a great experience and to win gold was a...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild’s Best & Worst 2022 Offseason Moves
This offseason for the NHL has been pretty crazy for some teams and while the Minnesota Wild didn’t make as many waves, they did make several adjustments to their roster that will shape this upcoming season. Some of these moves were necessary and in the works for some time while others took fans by surprise. The Wild lost some of their core veterans in those moves but also added some youthful talent that will serve them well in the seasons to come.
NHL
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM
Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Rangers, Jets, Oilers, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update about the status of talks between the Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Jake Allen. Meanwhile, it appears Jake Virtanen is going to decline the Oilers offer of a PTO. The Winnipeg Jets were open to trading Mark Scheifele and the Ottawa...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist
Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist , handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
Blackhawks to retire Marian Hossa’s number on Nov. 20
The Chicago Blackhawks will retire Marian Hossa’s No. 81 prior to the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov.
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
NHL
Wild defenseman Goligoski shoots perfect strike at Twins game
NHL veteran took his lumber to the mound, wristed one right down the middle. Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski took the mound at Target Field for the ceremonial first wrist. Goligoski went out before Minnesota Twins hosted the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and fired a perfect strike without ever...
Hawks announce date for Marian Hossa's jersey retirement
The Blackhawks announced in April that Marian Hossa's number will be retired at some point during the 2022-23 season. On Wednesday, the team officially finalized a date. Circle your calendars, Chicago: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins is when Hossa's No. 81 will be raised to the United Center rafters and hang there forever.
Yardbarker
2022 Flyers Rookie Camp: Day 1
Hockey is officially back. Today, the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Rookie Camp began. A fresh era of hockey starts off the heels of one of the worst seasons in franchise history. A year ago, Morgan Frost and Wade Allison were among the highlights at the start of the 2021 Flyers Rookie Camp. At the end of rookie camp, Tyson Foerster and Egor Zamula earned attention.
markerzone.com
KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS
Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
