Ferndale, WA

whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Gas leak closes S Pass and Goodwin Roads

NOOKSACK, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Goodwin and S Pass Roads on Tuesday, September 13th, about 8:30am due to a report of gas odor in the area. Initial radioed reports from the scene mentioned a strong natural gas odor and an...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Nearby workers rushed into burning residence to ensure no one was inside

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Tuesday, September 13th, about 2pm first responders were dispatched to the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive due to reports of black smoke coming from a residence. Bellingham Fire Department (BFD) officials said their crews arrived to find heavy fire on the backside of a 2-story house.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KXRO.com

74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
MONTESANO, WA
lyndentribune.com

Natural gas leak outside of Everson

At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, Everson Police Department reported a large natural gas leak in the 3600 block of South Pass Road outside of Everson. The road was closed off at that time between Oat Coles and Goodwin roads, with detours in place.
EVERSON, WA
kafe.com

Bellingham man recovering after car accident on I-5 in Bow

BOW, Wash. – A Bellingham man is recovering after being involved in a major crash on I-5 over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol said that the 50-year-old driver was heading southbound near Bow Hill Road Saturday afternoon, September 10th, when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Safety and security issues close city hall building on September 13

The Blaine city hall building, which houses several offices including Banner Bank, was closed September 13 after someone threatened self-harm in a call to the planning department. The city’s community development services department received a call around 9:45 a.m. from a person who threatened to hurt themself after being denied...
BLAINE, WA
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA

