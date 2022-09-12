Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Fatal collision involving a pedestrian Thursday morning closes roads
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:35am on Thursday, September 15th, to the area of the intersection of Loomis Trail Road and Portal Way due to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email that...
Whatcom pedestrian struck and killed by passing truck early Thursday
Law enforcement is still working to identify the man who died in the collision.
Injuries limited to ‘scraped knees and damaged pride’ after downtown Bellingham incident
Police say unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts that a car had hit and dragged a pedestrian were inaccurate.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Gas leak closes S Pass and Goodwin Roads
NOOKSACK, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Goodwin and S Pass Roads on Tuesday, September 13th, about 8:30am due to a report of gas odor in the area. Initial radioed reports from the scene mentioned a strong natural gas odor and an...
whatcom-news.com
Nearby workers rushed into burning residence to ensure no one was inside
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Tuesday, September 13th, about 2pm first responders were dispatched to the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive due to reports of black smoke coming from a residence. Bellingham Fire Department (BFD) officials said their crews arrived to find heavy fire on the backside of a 2-story house.
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
‘We could hear it hissing from a good ways away,’ fire department says of Whatcom gas leak
Whatcom County fire personnel were called to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an odor investigation.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound I-5 lanes in Bellingham blocked by crash involving a motorcycle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1:30pm, Sunday, September 11th to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the State/Ohio Streets exit. Initial reports were that both lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked as a result of the crash. Washington State...
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
Bellingham Police identify pedestrian killed on Lakeway in suspected vehicular homicide
The driver of the truck, who was arrested Saturday, was released Monday on $150,000 bail.
lyndentribune.com
Natural gas leak outside of Everson
At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, Everson Police Department reported a large natural gas leak in the 3600 block of South Pass Road outside of Everson. The road was closed off at that time between Oat Coles and Goodwin roads, with detours in place.
10 days before it resumes, Amtrak Cascades service through Bellingham could be derailed
The Amtrak Cascades route between Seattle and Vancouver was scheduled to resume Sept. 26 after it was suspended for 30 months due to COVID.
kafe.com
Bellingham man recovering after car accident on I-5 in Bow
BOW, Wash. – A Bellingham man is recovering after being involved in a major crash on I-5 over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol said that the 50-year-old driver was heading southbound near Bow Hill Road Saturday afternoon, September 10th, when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
thenorthernlight.com
Safety and security issues close city hall building on September 13
The Blaine city hall building, which houses several offices including Banner Bank, was closed September 13 after someone threatened self-harm in a call to the planning department. The city’s community development services department received a call around 9:45 a.m. from a person who threatened to hurt themself after being denied...
Fatal collision: Pickup truck veers off Lakeway Drive early Saturday, killing pedestrian
Bellingham police officers responded to the scene at 12:36 a.m. The street was closed overnight while the investigation continued.
36-year-old Jacob M. Saville Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
The officials stated that at around 12:30 a.m. a collision occurred at the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive. Police found a Ford F 150 pickup truck knocked over a light pole. A 41-year-old man suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Personnel with Bellingham Fire Department.
Snohomish, Skagit County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at solid waste facilities in Snohomish and Skagit counties due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. Both counties have been experiencing issues finding enough storage containers to transport garbage from transfer stations. The mounting garbage is prompting...
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County proposes dredging 150′ of Nooksack River to open side channel
EVERSON, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) is the lead agency on a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for a project to open the mouth of an existing Nooksack River side channel in order to reduce the flow of river water that overtops the river’s bank near Everson during flooding events.
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
