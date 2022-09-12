With enrollment dropping and teachers striking across the Puget Sound, some schools are avoiding these problems, including Impact charter school Seattle Salish Sea Elementary. A complaint among teachers currently striking is about classroom student-to-teacher ratios, with some classrooms in the area reaching well over 25 students to teachers. At Salish Sea Elementary, they have two teachers in the classroom in order to allow each student to thrive and get the attention that they need, Alex Harwoods, an official at Seattle Sea Salish Elementary, said.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO