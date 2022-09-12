Read full article on original website
Seattle Public Schools teachers and students returned to the classroom Wednesday after the teachers’ strike delayed the start of the school year by a week. The Seattle Education Association came to a tentative agreement with the district earlier this week, and the teachers’ union subsequently voted yesterday to end the strike.
Seattle Public School (SPS) kids are returning to class Wednesday as teachers suspended their strike after a vote late Tuesday afternoon. “We had some really deep issues, so when we’re talking to our educators and we’re talking to leaders, we have philosophical differences sometimes and how we do that,” SPS Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said. “So it took us longer than we want it to, but here we are with a fantastic agreement.”
A tentative agreement has been reached between the striking Seattle Public Schools teachers and the district. There’s no word yet on when students will get to return to school: students have not returned to school on Tuesday. Bargaining teachers requested additional support for special and multilingual education, although the...
With enrollment dropping and teachers striking across the Puget Sound, some schools are avoiding these problems, including Impact charter school Seattle Salish Sea Elementary. A complaint among teachers currently striking is about classroom student-to-teacher ratios, with some classrooms in the area reaching well over 25 students to teachers. At Salish Sea Elementary, they have two teachers in the classroom in order to allow each student to thrive and get the attention that they need, Alex Harwoods, an official at Seattle Sea Salish Elementary, said.
Starting Saturday, Sept. 17, King County Metro buses will be making 250+ fewer trips getting people to work, attend school, out to bars and restaurants, or visit family during the week. The change comes as a part of Metro’s semi-annual service change, which they do to “improve reliability and to...
President Biden has announced that a tentative contract agreement has been reached among railroad workers threatening to strike and their employers. The threat of a railway strike had commuters worried if they would be able to travel by train; businesses wondered how they would get important materials and products for sale; and economists speculated about the billions of dollars at stake.
Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds – Seattle Pacific University. A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the...
Pierce County is looking to install three vending machines which will contain Narcan, for free, for those dealing with opioid addiction as part of a $200,000 initiative through Tacoma Needle Exchange. Narcan is a nasal spray prescription medicine used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Significant breathing...
After Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the new Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Director at the end of July, Greg Spotts has officially been confirmed with a unanimous vote from the city council. Spotts has been working as the Interim Director of SDOT since Sept. 7 and has already announced the...
Community Transit, the public transit authority for Snohomish County, has permitted shopping carts on certain buses after performing an equity analysis. The transit agency’s rules of conduct note that “personal carts, grocery carts, and bicycle trailers are allowed, provided they can be stored between seats without blocking the aisle.”
How much do you think a paraprofessional working six to seven hours a day providing one-to-one support to children with special needs, behavioral issues, or who are working through trauma or abuse make a month?. For Tumwater School District paraprofessional of 17 years, Meagan Ready, that monthly income comes out...
Smoke officially reached the Seattle area this past weekend, and with it came some of the worst air quality in the world according to IQAir’s Air Quality Index (AQI), but for Seattlities, the reality of hazy skies and blazes nearby haven’t quite hit. In a new Pemco Mutual...
A 48-year-old father of six, who was a Lyft driver, was shot and killed in Seattle Sunday night. Mohamed Kediye worked out of Sea-Tac airport and was fatally shot after picking someone up and driving into Seattle. The shooting happened near the Amazon Spheres. His friend, Mohamud Adan, says Kediye’s...
Issues with regional railway transportation and container shortages are again leading to an excess of solid waste in Snohomish County, as the county announced Wednesday that it is preparing for a possible temporary closure of its solid waste division. The county says the issue is similar to one it faced...
You might have to keep a keen eye open soon if you are driving in Bellevue as a tech giant is bringing autonomous vehicles to the area for testing and chose the region for its rainy conditions. The Puget Sound Business Journal reports Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving project, Waymo, will be...
Following public pressure from community groups, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced that they will convert one lane of northbound Aurora Ave into a bike lane as it goes around the western shore of Green Lake. SDOT announced the construction of the Green Lake Outer Loop bike path earlier...
Emergency crews sorted out reports of a gas line rupture near downtown Bellevue, which has now been secured. Roads are blocked South of Main Street on 106th AVE SE. All buildings in the area are currently being evacuated and streets are closed from NE 2nd Street to NE 4th Street from Bellevue way NE to 108th Ave.
After first going on strike nearly 10 months ago, Seattle-area concrete drivers have now ratified a new contract with several suppliers. The workers, represented by Teamsters Union Local 174, were able to get most of the demands in their new contract met, with the biggest requests including medical coverage for active employees, pension increases, and new rules to solve workplace safety issues. More than 75% of the voting workers approved the new deal.
Two cross-state highways — U.S. 2 and state Route 20 — are closed over their passes, leaving drivers with fewer options to cross the Cascades. US 2 over Stevens Pass has been closed since Saturday after the Bolt Creek Fire erupted north of Skykomish. The fire above the highway has burned out trees and loosened rocks, spilling them onto the road.
