ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Seattle schools back in session Wednesday as teachers suspend strike

Seattle Public School (SPS) kids are returning to class Wednesday as teachers suspended their strike after a vote late Tuesday afternoon. “We had some really deep issues, so when we’re talking to our educators and we’re talking to leaders, we have philosophical differences sometimes and how we do that,” SPS Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said. “So it took us longer than we want it to, but here we are with a fantastic agreement.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Amid numerous teacher strikes, one Seattle charter reveals how their ship is sailing smoothly

With enrollment dropping and teachers striking across the Puget Sound, some schools are avoiding these problems, including Impact charter school Seattle Salish Sea Elementary. A complaint among teachers currently striking is about classroom student-to-teacher ratios, with some classrooms in the area reaching well over 25 students to teachers. At Salish Sea Elementary, they have two teachers in the classroom in order to allow each student to thrive and get the attention that they need, Alex Harwoods, an official at Seattle Sea Salish Elementary, said.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
MyNorthwest

Sound Transit, Amtrak narrowly dodge service interruption as rail unions reach deal

President Biden has announced that a tentative contract agreement has been reached among railroad workers threatening to strike and their employers. The threat of a railway strike had commuters worried if they would be able to travel by train; businesses wondered how they would get important materials and products for sale; and economists speculated about the billions of dollars at stake.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Faculty, students sue Christian school over LGBTQ hiring ban

Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds – Seattle Pacific University. A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Public Schools#Multilingual Education#Sps#K12#Sea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MyNorthwest

Teamsters reach agreement with concrete suppliers after nearly 1 year of negotiations

After first going on strike nearly 10 months ago, Seattle-area concrete drivers have now ratified a new contract with several suppliers. The workers, represented by Teamsters Union Local 174, were able to get most of the demands in their new contract met, with the biggest requests including medical coverage for active employees, pension increases, and new rules to solve workplace safety issues. More than 75% of the voting workers approved the new deal.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy