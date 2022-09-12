Read full article on original website
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
Steve Austin On His Decision to Retire At 38, Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
Steve Austin recently weighed in on his decision to retire, calling it one of the toughest things he’s ever had to do. Austin spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On his decision to retire: “Believe me, retiring at 38...
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack
– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that there was no physical interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, with the latter returning to the back. Danielson left the ring with a limp and held up the AEW World Title before putting it back and heading to the back with William Regal. Danielson paused long enough to acknowledge the fans before leaving.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position
Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
Note On Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow Night’s WWE Smackdown
WWE will air a new live episode of Smackdown tomorrow night from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. PWInsider reports that Damage CTRL, which includes Bayley and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, are part of the creative plans for the show. So far...
Sheamus & MJF Trade Shots On Twitter Over Heels Wearing Scarfs
Sheamus and MJF had a back-and-forth battle of words online over the important topic of heels wearing scarfs. The whole thing began when Sheamus posted to Twitter to tell Happy Corbin that “real heels wear scarfs,” leading to a response from the famously scarf-wearing MJF. MJF called the...
Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed why he thinks the younger generation in AEW hasn’t bought into CM Punk and his philosophy and how even if Punk went into AEW with the best of intentions, connecting with younger generations can be tough. Highlights from his comments are below.
Notes On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Main Event For Show, New Talent To Be Revealed
– A new report has details on what will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns match will serve as the headlining bout of tonight’s show, which is the Good Brothers’ final scheduled appearance for the company.
Update On Status of Jeff Hardy in AEW, When He Is Expected Back
Back in June, Jeff Hardy was suspended without pay from AEW after being arrested for multiple charges, including felony DUI. Tony Khan stated that Hardy would be allowed to return to AEW only if he completes a rehab program and maintains his sobriety. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Hardy...
WWE News: Bron Breakker Wins NXT Superstar Of the Year, Yulisa Leon Out With Knee Injury
– Bron Breakker has been voted as the NXT Superstar of the past year. On tonight’s one-year anniversary episode of NXT, Breakker was named as the fan-voted Biggest NXT Superstar of the NXT 2.0 era. Breakker was among a final four that also included Toxic Attraction, Nikkita Lyons, and Carmelo Hayes.
The Blue Meanie Thinks CM Punk’s Comments On MJF At AEW All Out Were a Work
CM Punk’s AEW All Out media scrum comments obviously drew a lot of attention, but The Blue Meanie thinks the part about MJF was a work. The ECW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and said that while much of the tirade was a shoot, there was one part he felt like was meant for storyline.
AEW News: Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, New Wardlow T-Shirt
– The latest AEW Control Center video previews tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone taking a look at this week’s tapings:. – AEW has released a new T-Shirt for Wardlow. Wardlow posted to Twitter to promote the “Pin Me Wardaddy” shirt, as you can see below:
AEW Signed New Streaming Deal For Middle East and Africa
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW recently signed a streaming deal for their programming with Starz Play Sports in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Dynamite, Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation will be streamed through the service. The PPVs are also included for no extra cost.
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW
As previously reported, Monday’s episode of WWE RAW dropped against Monday Night Football, getting 1.7 million viewers and an 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic. However, Fightful Select reports that the drop in numbers was expected by WWE, as it was the season opener of Monday Night Football. However, people in WWE expected the viewership to be much lower than it actually turned out to be.
