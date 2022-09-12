ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack

– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.
411mania.com

What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended

A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that there was no physical interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, with the latter returning to the back. Danielson left the ring with a limp and held up the AEW World Title before putting it back and heading to the back with William Regal. Danielson paused long enough to acknowledge the fans before leaving.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

WWE Introduces New NXT Logo

It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
411mania.com

WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)

WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position

Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
411mania.com

Note On Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow Night’s WWE Smackdown

WWE will air a new live episode of Smackdown tomorrow night from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. PWInsider reports that Damage CTRL, which includes Bayley and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, are part of the creative plans for the show. So far...
411mania.com

Sheamus & MJF Trade Shots On Twitter Over Heels Wearing Scarfs

Sheamus and MJF had a back-and-forth battle of words online over the important topic of heels wearing scarfs. The whole thing began when Sheamus posted to Twitter to tell Happy Corbin that “real heels wear scarfs,” leading to a response from the famously scarf-wearing MJF. MJF called the...
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk

On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed why he thinks the younger generation in AEW hasn’t bought into CM Punk and his philosophy and how even if Punk went into AEW with the best of intentions, connecting with younger generations can be tough. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com

Update On Status of Jeff Hardy in AEW, When He Is Expected Back

Back in June, Jeff Hardy was suspended without pay from AEW after being arrested for multiple charges, including felony DUI. Tony Khan stated that Hardy would be allowed to return to AEW only if he completes a rehab program and maintains his sobriety. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Hardy...
411mania.com

The Blue Meanie Thinks CM Punk’s Comments On MJF At AEW All Out Were a Work

CM Punk’s AEW All Out media scrum comments obviously drew a lot of attention, but The Blue Meanie thinks the part about MJF was a work. The ECW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and said that while much of the tirade was a shoot, there was one part he felt like was meant for storyline.
411mania.com

AEW Signed New Streaming Deal For Middle East and Africa

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW recently signed a streaming deal for their programming with Starz Play Sports in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Dynamite, Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation will be streamed through the service. The PPVs are also included for no extra cost.
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW

As previously reported, Monday’s episode of WWE RAW dropped against Monday Night Football, getting 1.7 million viewers and an 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic. However, Fightful Select reports that the drop in numbers was expected by WWE, as it was the season opener of Monday Night Football. However, people in WWE expected the viewership to be much lower than it actually turned out to be.
