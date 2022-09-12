Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
31st Annual "Treatment and Recovery Works" rally held in Albany
A special awards ceremony was held Thursday in Albany to honor those in the addiction recovery field for their dedication to community service. Representatives of area treatment providers joined local officials at Jennings Landing to recognize individuals who have helped those in the recovery community toward attaining the goal to lead a life that is drug and alcohol-free. The Treatment Works program began in 1991 and networks several support agencies. Democratic state Assemblyman John McDonald of the 108th District is a licensed pharmacist. He says the cycles of treatment, recovery and education are uniquely challenging.
wamc.org
5th Annual Albany Book Festival
The New York State Writers Institute and UAlbany will be hosting the fifth annual Albany Book Festival at the college’s Uptown Campus, in the campus center on Saturday, September 17. The event will host more than 100 authors and poets, including Pulitzer-Prize-winning “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau and National Book Award winner Susan Choi, among others.
wamc.org
Albany County Recreation Department rebrands and refocuses
The Albany County Recreation Department has a new name and additional offerings. The new moniker, Albany County Parks & Recreation, was unveiled Wednesday in Watervliet by County Executive Dan McCoy, who says expanded programming includes comic book clubs, Dungeons & Dragons, pickle ball and e-sports. He noted that generations of...
wamc.org
St. Johnsville residents want say in potential sale of village water
The Village of St. Johnsville in western Montgomery County, New York says it needs more information from a bottled water company that is seeking to utilize its drinking water source. Meantime, a group of concerned residents wants a say in any future actions. The company BlueTriton Brands, formerly Nestle Waters...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs begins forming Civilian Review Board, appoints chair
The City of Saratoga Springs has begun setting up its long-awaited Civilian Review Board. Earlier this year, the all-Democrat Saratoga Springs City Council approved an ordinance to establish a Civilian Review Board to foster communication between the city police department and the public. The creation of a CRB has long...
wamc.org
As MassDOT repairs Route 7’s Moody Bridge in Williamstown, drivers will face weekend detours
Repairs to a bridge on a major thoroughfare in Williamstown, Massachusetts will send drivers on a detour this weekend. Williamstown Community Development Department Director Andrew Groff says the Route 7 Moody Bridge over the Hoosic River will be closed from Friday evening until Monday morning. “It’s a state owned bridge,...
wamc.org
Lake George Village residents vote against dissolution
Voters in Lake George overwhelmingly rejected a referendum to dissolve the village on Tuesday. On the heels of a voter petition earlier this year, the Village of Lake George held a special election on Tuesday to ask residents whether to dissolve the village government. In a vote of 269 to...
wamc.org
Call for municipal composting program prompts assessment of Pittsfield’s trash system moving forward
Two Pittsfield, Massachusetts city councilors are calling for a study on a municipal composting program. Ward 5 councilor Patrick Kavey submitted the petition with Ward 6 councilor Dina Lampiasi at Tuesday night’s meeting. “The reason that we did this is just because solid waste costs continue to go up,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamc.org
Live At The Linda: "Fall '22 Preview"
Every now and then we sit down and chat with artists that are coming to The Linda, in a segment we call "Liner Notes." Like the liner notes on an old vinyl record we get the inside scoop on five songs an artist feels defines their career. This week, we speak with bluegrass legend Tony Trischka. Trischka will be taking The Linda stage on September 25th.
wamc.org
"Imprinted: Illustrating Race" at The Norman Rockwell Museum through 10/30
The exhibition “Imprinted: Illustrating Race” is on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through October 30, 2022. Over 300 artworks and objects widely circulated illustrated imagery examine the role of published images in shaping attitudes toward race and culture. The exhibition explores stereotypical racial representations and moves forward in time to celebrate the accomplishments of contemporary artists and publishers whose work emphasizes diversity and inclusivity.
wamc.org
North Adams city council signs off on new plan for paid downtown event parking, new assistant city clerk, assistant IT director
The North Adams, Massachusetts city council has approved a new plan for paid downtown event parking, as well as two new city hall hires. Mayor Jennifer Macksey’s proposal to charge city visitors for event parking was embraced by the city council when she introduced it over the summer. City...
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock's discusses news the U.S. intelligence community found Russia spent millions on secret global political campaigns, inflation and a new poll that shows most Americans do not want former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden to run in 2024. Dr. Chartock also weighs in on climate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamc.org
Rensselaer County elections commissioner charged with unlawfully using voter information
A Rensselaer County elections commissioner has been charged with unlawfully using voter information to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York says Republican Jason Schofield faces 12 counts for illegally using names and dates of birth in connection with absentee ballot applications in the 2021 primary and general elections.
Comments / 0