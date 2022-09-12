A special awards ceremony was held Thursday in Albany to honor those in the addiction recovery field for their dedication to community service. Representatives of area treatment providers joined local officials at Jennings Landing to recognize individuals who have helped those in the recovery community toward attaining the goal to lead a life that is drug and alcohol-free. The Treatment Works program began in 1991 and networks several support agencies. Democratic state Assemblyman John McDonald of the 108th District is a licensed pharmacist. He says the cycles of treatment, recovery and education are uniquely challenging.

