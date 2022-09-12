Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Officer-involved shooting in Grundy County under investigation by TBI
At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded...
thunder1320.com
Robbery suspect wanted by Estill Springs police
The Estill Springs Police department is asking for your help to identify the individual pictured above. At approximately 10:40pm on September 17, 2022 this person entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you know or saw anything suspicious please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or...
wvlt.tv
Murfreesboro employee charged in crash
One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
williamsonhomepage.com
Men charged in Nashville home burglaries suspected in string of Brentwood break-ins
The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four men on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home where more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash was stolen. Those four men are currently being investigated for a series of similar burglaries in Brentwood. MNPD identified the men in a news release as Danhrl...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Minivan driver killed after driving onto I-24 in oncoming lane at South Church St. Interchange
(MURFREESBORO, TN) There was a fatal accident on Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro during the early AM hours of Friday morning. The wreck involved a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, according to a report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at 3:20 AM on Friday (09/16/22). The...
wgnsradio.com
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
thunder1320.com
Donation to the Manchester Police Department’s Angel Tree program
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 the Rural Legends Car club donated $1,322 to the Manchester Police Department for Department’s annual Angel Tree program. The money was raised at a recent car show.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 19-year-old found shot day after his birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head on Saturday morning.
Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe
UPDATE: Murfreesboro police say Esrael was found safe.
Teen dies of gunshot wound to the head in Wilson County
The sheriff in Wilson County confirms a 19-year-old died of a gunshot at a home early this last weekend.
WTVCFOX
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
Tullahoma Police needs Your Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County
A fatal accident Friday morning involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went on to say that the semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 […] The post Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
carthagecourier.com
Man found deceased in fire
A man was discovered deceased inside a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon in the Elmwood community. Firemen with the Forks River, Central District and Rome/Rock City fire departments were dispatched to the blaze at 2:07 p.m. A 911 caller reported the fire and that an individual could be inside the...
WTVC
Mother, son haven't returned home since going to Rutherford Co. Jail to pick up boyfriend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Murfreesboro mother and her son are reported missing after she went to pick up her boyfriend from jail. Family of Stephanie Whittenberg filed a missing persons report for her and her juvenile son on September 8. The Murfreesboro Police Department says she never returned after borrowing her mother's car to get her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail.
thunder1320.com
Herman Ronald Farris
Mr. Herman Ronald Farris was born in Franklin County, TN on December 16, 1938, the son of the late Jesse and Eva Lena Farris. He passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence in Manchester, TN. Herman enjoyed playing golf, going fishing and hunting, and playing cards with his friends. He also enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and birdwatching. Herman’s favorite past time however was spending time with his family and telling them stories. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Dump truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in Williamson County
A 70-year-old dump truck driver has died following a crash in Williamson County on Tuesday evening.
wgnsradio.com
Car Burst Into Flames Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) A late model Buick burst into flames shortly after 9:00 o'clock this past Friday night. The incident occurred in front of Farmers Family Restaurant, off the Old Fort Parkway. Friday. Ladder 4 and Engine 9 crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fire due to gasoline...
Skeletal remains found at campsite believed to be missing Cookeville man
The search for a missing person in Putnam County may be over after human remains were found on Wednesday.
