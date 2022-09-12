ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowan, TN

thunder1320.com

Officer-involved shooting in Grundy County under investigation by TBI

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Robbery suspect wanted by Estill Springs police

The Estill Springs Police department is asking for your help to identify the individual pictured above. At approximately 10:40pm on September 17, 2022 this person entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you know or saw anything suspicious please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

Murfreesboro employee charged in crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTVCFOX

Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police needs Your Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WDEF

Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Wilson County Source

Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County

A fatal accident Friday morning involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went on to say that the semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 […] The post Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
carthagecourier.com

Man found deceased in fire

A man was discovered deceased inside a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon in the Elmwood community. Firemen with the Forks River, Central District and Rome/Rock City fire departments were dispatched to the blaze at 2:07 p.m. A 911 caller reported the fire and that an individual could be inside the...
ELMWOOD, TN
WTVC

Mother, son haven't returned home since going to Rutherford Co. Jail to pick up boyfriend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Murfreesboro mother and her son are reported missing after she went to pick up her boyfriend from jail. Family of Stephanie Whittenberg filed a missing persons report for her and her juvenile son on September 8. The Murfreesboro Police Department says she never returned after borrowing her mother's car to get her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Herman Ronald Farris

Mr. Herman Ronald Farris was born in Franklin County, TN on December 16, 1938, the son of the late Jesse and Eva Lena Farris. He passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence in Manchester, TN. Herman enjoyed playing golf, going fishing and hunting, and playing cards with his friends. He also enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and birdwatching. Herman’s favorite past time however was spending time with his family and telling them stories. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
MANCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Car Burst Into Flames Friday Night

(MURFREESBORO) A late model Buick burst into flames shortly after 9:00 o'clock this past Friday night. The incident occurred in front of Farmers Family Restaurant, off the Old Fort Parkway. Friday. Ladder 4 and Engine 9 crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fire due to gasoline...
MURFREESBORO, TN

