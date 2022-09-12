'The Fabelmans' Video Review: Steven Spielberg Delivers A Heartfelt And Messy Masterpiece | TIFF 2022

Watch our review of Steven Spielberg's latest autobiographical project that's sure to be a hit.

Stephen Spielberg's newest autobiographical project, "The Fabelmans," stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogan, and is an absolute masterpiece if you ask CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. Watch as he dives into everything he loved about the legendary director's love letter to filmmaking.

00:00 - Intro

01:21 - Spielberg’s Passion For Film

04:04 - Michelle Williams Carries The Emotion

06:00 - The Story Earns Its Runtime

07:11 - Final Thoughts and Star Rating

08:02 - Outro

