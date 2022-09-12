ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
WLTX.com

Therapy K9 brings joy and comfort to Cayce middle school

CAYCE, S.C. — Meet Hudson! He's a fluffy, friendly golden-doodle who helps the community of Cayce in a big way. Hudson was donated to the Cayce Police Department following the death of Officer Drew Barr. "Hudson is just the funniest thing I've ever seen. He's so big and goofy...
Columbia Star

Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal

Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients

SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Local Student receives National Honor

Dreher High School student recognized for superior academic achievement. The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Matti R Evans from Columbia, SC, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
COLUMBIA, SC
#High School
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coladaily.com

United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students

United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

No reports of damages, injuries after shots heard near Sumter Co. elementary school

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says no damage or injuries were reported this morning after officials reported hearing gunshots near an elementary school. On Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., the Sumter School District told deputies that two or three shots were heard from behind High...
wach.com

Chapin man sentenced; stole thousands of dollars from his mother in nursing home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Chapin man will be in prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his mother who was a nursing home resident, the SC Attorney General's Office said. 50-year-old David Crider, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison and an additional...

