Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Arcadia homeowners concerned over privacy, security ahead of Cholla trail reopening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just 15 days, the Cholla hiking trail at Camelback Mountain will open to the public for the first time in more than two years. While this is welcome news for some, homeowners in the area worry about security and privacy. Now they are asking the city to work with them.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
AZFamily
Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north Phoenix
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Phoenix Public Transit Launches Neighborhood Transit Study
As part of the Transportation 2050 program, the City of Phoenix Public Transit Department is launching a Neighborhood Transit Study (NTS) to get feedback from the community on existing neighborhood circulator routes such as the DASH, MARY, SMART and ALEX. The first phase of the study will focus on the downtown Phoenix circulator known as the Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
DPS says driver reached 125 mph before crashing on Loop 202 near Tempe
PHOENIX – Authorities said a car going over 125 mph crashed and triggered an hourslong shutdown of a Phoenix-area freeway Wednesday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a 19-year-old man faced counts including criminal speed, DUI and endangerment for a wreck on westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near the Tempe-Phoenix border.
KTAR.com
Storms knock down trees, power lines across metro Phoenix; more rain likely to come
PHOENIX – Storms brought down trees and power lines around metro Phoenix and tens of thousands of people were without electricity Sunday night. Another round of storms was predicted for Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, and a flood watch issued for part of the Valley. More than...
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Arizona economy could be hit hard by freight rail strike, experts say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tentative deal has been made between U.S. freight railroads and two of three unions. A strike was set to begin Friday if a deal was not reached, but it’s now been pushed back to the end of the month. Trains carry everything from medical...
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Another chance for storms tonight, possible flooding east of the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The circulation from what used to be Hurricane Kay continues to spin just off the northern coast of Baja, Mexico. However, it’s beginning to flatten out as it’s pushed westward across northern Mexico. That remaining “wave” will help to keep the atmosphere unstable, especially in southwest and southern Arizona. With the atmosphere recharging rather quickly, we can’t rule out another round of thunderstorms tonight. The National Weather Service has posted Flood Watch for many areas surround the Valley, including outlying areas of the Valley, but not the central portions of metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix road rage shootout between vehicles leaves 2 injured
PHOENIX - Two people were injured after a road rage incident in Phoenix ended in a shootout between two vehicles, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback on Sept. 14 and found a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed that she was...
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue in some AZ spots Wednesday
PHOENIX — Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday morning. Much of northern and eastern Arizona will still see chances for storms through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Then, the entire state will dry out as high pressure starts...
AZFamily
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Camelback Mountain’s Cholla Trail Set to Reopen this Month
Popular Phoenix hiking trail Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain will reopen to the public on Sept. 30, 2022. The trail has been closed due to construction and a trailhead realignment, that moves the trailhead from Cholla Lane to Invergordon Road. The new trailhead will now offer hikers amenities such as a drinking fountain, restrooms and bike racks.
A north Scottsdale HOA wants 670 Sissoo trees cut down. Homeowners are fighting to keep them
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Multi-million dollar homes, fancy cars and Sissoo trees. That's what you will see when you first enter the Arcadia at Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale. There are about 126 dream homes and more than 600 Sissoo trees. “The trees are beautiful and provide so much shade,”...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Nearly 30% of metro Phoenix's heat-related deaths occur in manufactured homes
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Maricopa County Public Health has numbers showing that 29% of indoor deaths happened in manufactured housing...
LA Crab Shack Coming to Peoria in Early 2023
Fresh Gulf Coast seafood and Happy Hour drinks are coming to the West Valley.
Comments / 0