WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack

– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)

WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
Notes on Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be kicked off by X-Division Champion Mike Bailey defending his title against Mascara Dorada. Additionally, the title challenger for Bailey at Victory Road later this month is set to be revealed later tonight. According to the report, the challenger will be someone from outside Impact Wrestling who previously competed for Ring of Honor (ROH). The challenger will not reportedly appear on tonight’s show, but Impact will announce the opponent.
TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups

A new report says that TNT and TBS could end up including more wrestling-themed content in their lineups. Deadline spoke with Kathleen Finch, the Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Network’s Group, and in the article it was noted that the networks’ success with AEW could lead to more wrestling-themed shows in the networks’ lineups as they chart their new futures.
Note On Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow Night’s WWE Smackdown

WWE will air a new live episode of Smackdown tomorrow night from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. PWInsider reports that Damage CTRL, which includes Bayley and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, are part of the creative plans for the show. So far...
WWE Content On Hulu Listed as ‘Expiring’ Next Week

In an interesting development, Hulu is currently showing nearly all of its WWE content as expiring next week. As Fightful Select initially noted, WWE content on Hulu is listed as expiring; in looking into the matter, it appears that all current episodes of Raw, NXT, NXT Level Up, 205 Live, WWE Superstars, Miz & Mrs., and WWE en Espanol are currently showing as expiring on September 23rd or, in the case of last night’s Raw, September 24th.
NWA Powerrr Results 9.13.22: NWA TV Championship On the Line, More

This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr featured a Television Championship defense and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per WZ):. * Pope & Kratos def. Question Mark & KC Roxx. Aron Stevens attacked Pope afterward and another Question Mark appeared to take out the old one.
Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw

– Deadline has a report with new casting information for A24’s The Iron Claw, the upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. He joins the cast opposite Zack Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Harris Dickinson opposite David Von Erich.
Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position

Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
Taya Valkyrie To Defend Featherweight Title At MLW Super Series

Major League Wrestling has announced that Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW Featherweight title at Super Series against an unnamed opponent. Valkyrie will defend against the winner of the 4-way Luchadora contenders match (Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado) earlier in the show. It happens on September 18 at the Space Event Center Norcross, GA.
WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW

As previously reported, Monday’s episode of WWE RAW dropped against Monday Night Football, getting 1.7 million viewers and an 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic. However, Fightful Select reports that the drop in numbers was expected by WWE, as it was the season opener of Monday Night Football. However, people in WWE expected the viewership to be much lower than it actually turned out to be.
Update On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Rock, WWE & More Over ‘Trade Secrets’

A new report has the latest on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secrets” in connection to the XFL. As was reported back in July, David Adrian Smith filed suit against McMahon, WWE, Dani Garcia, ESPN, Dwayne Johnson, Dick Ebersol, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, Riddick’s wife Carol and others alleging that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
