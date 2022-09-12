Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit. Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back. “Just something else we have to...
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
wymt.com
UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although the football season is just getting started, it’s never too early to talk basketball. UK Athletics announced Tuesday that Big Blue Madness will return on Friday, October 14. The campout, where fans will try to score tickets for the event, will be October 1-2....
wymt.com
Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As you may already know, the late Queen Elizabeth has some personal ties here to the bluegrass. One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down here in Kentucky. For as long as Mandy Mills can remember, the...
wymt.com
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
wymt.com
Kelly Knight Craft touts UN role in promoting bid for Kentucky governor
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft has vowed to “fight for Kentucky values” as she formally launched her campaign for Kentucky governor. “It is such an indescribable feeling to see so many of my friends, my teachers and my family,” she said. “I...
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is defending his record on a host of challenges sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Those issues include the pandemic, inflation, crime and drug deaths. Some topics came up at his news conference Thursday on the...
wymt.com
Deadline to apply for FEMA aid is September 28th
EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced that people affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in late July have until September 28 to apply for aid. They said they have done their best to reach as many people as possible, and while the application window is closing, that does not mean they are leaving the region.
wymt.com
Morehead Fire Department now has paid full-time firefighters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s just a little bit more firepower now at the Morehead Fire Department after city officials decided for the first time in program history, they’re adding full-time paid positions to the roster. “They’re excited and they’re young and energized and I think we really...
wymt.com
W.Va.’s lone abortion clinic ends services
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia stood as the state’s only abortion clinic -- until Wednesday. It came one day after state lawmakers passed a near-total ban on abortion. The law’s passage left the clinic’s director angry and disgusted. She canceled future abortions,...
wymt.com
UK, Lexington police increasing patrols to address issues related to off-campus parties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting near campus and a major disturbance on State Street after a UK game has police stepping up patrols. UK police is teaming up with the Lexington Police Department to create a stronger presence. But it’s coming at time when LPD is already facing several shortages.
wymt.com
New ‘Bivalent’ Covid-19 booster rolling out across the state
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received the new, variant-specific, Covid-19 booster, known as the Bivalent Booster. The new booster targets the B.A.4 and B.A5 subvariants of the Omicron variant. Kentucky River District’s Public Health Director Scott Lockard said, if you are...
wymt.com
‘Cast No Stones’: New ministry to help Neon neighbors in need
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a Thanksgiving meal with an abundant amount of leftovers, Ed and Donna Taylor decided to give back to the people in their community. “We had styrofoam trays, and we just made dinners. And then we started driving around and giving out dinners,” said Ed.
wymt.com
Madison County inmate recaptured after escape
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has recaptured an escaped inmate. The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Daniel Diles escaped from custody during court proceedings around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies asked the public for any information on Diles’ whereabouts. Wednesday night, investigators got a...
wymt.com
UK launching one-of-a-kind program to help students become healthy, wealthy & wise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is launching a new program to help students become healthier, wealthier and wiser. Your time in college will teach you a lot. However, between classes for your major and filling general education requirements, practical knowledge can slip through the cracks. UK Invest...
wymt.com
People living in tents following flood worry about colder weather
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, there are still several families living in tents and pop-up campers in the impacted counties. Organizations like the Hazel Green Food project have spent their time donating food and supplies, but with colder weather on...
wymt.com
NTSB releases report on deadly Ky. pipeline explosion
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal regulators have identified what’s to blame for a deadly gas pipeline explosion in central Kentucky three years ago. The National Transportation Safety Board says a combination of factors caused the explosion in Lincoln County on August 1, 2019. It leveled part of the...
