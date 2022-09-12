ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
LEXINGTON, KY
UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although the football season is just getting started, it’s never too early to talk basketball. UK Athletics announced Tuesday that Big Blue Madness will return on Friday, October 14. The campout, where fans will try to score tickets for the event, will be October 1-2....
LEXINGTON, KY
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
Gov. Andy Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is defending his record on a host of challenges sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Those issues include the pandemic, inflation, crime and drug deaths. Some topics came up at his news conference Thursday on the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline to apply for FEMA aid is September 28th

EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced that people affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in late July have until September 28 to apply for aid. They said they have done their best to reach as many people as possible, and while the application window is closing, that does not mean they are leaving the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
Morehead Fire Department now has paid full-time firefighters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s just a little bit more firepower now at the Morehead Fire Department after city officials decided for the first time in program history, they’re adding full-time paid positions to the roster. “They’re excited and they’re young and energized and I think we really...
MOREHEAD, KY
W.Va.’s lone abortion clinic ends services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia stood as the state’s only abortion clinic -- until Wednesday. It came one day after state lawmakers passed a near-total ban on abortion. The law’s passage left the clinic’s director angry and disgusted. She canceled future abortions,...
HEALTH
New ‘Bivalent’ Covid-19 booster rolling out across the state

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received the new, variant-specific, Covid-19 booster, known as the Bivalent Booster. The new booster targets the B.A.4 and B.A5 subvariants of the Omicron variant. Kentucky River District’s Public Health Director Scott Lockard said, if you are...
KENTUCKY STATE
Madison County inmate recaptured after escape

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has recaptured an escaped inmate. The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Daniel Diles escaped from custody during court proceedings around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies asked the public for any information on Diles’ whereabouts. Wednesday night, investigators got a...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
People living in tents following flood worry about colder weather

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, there are still several families living in tents and pop-up campers in the impacted counties. Organizations like the Hazel Green Food project have spent their time donating food and supplies, but with colder weather on...
KENTUCKY STATE
NTSB releases report on deadly Ky. pipeline explosion

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal regulators have identified what’s to blame for a deadly gas pipeline explosion in central Kentucky three years ago. The National Transportation Safety Board says a combination of factors caused the explosion in Lincoln County on August 1, 2019. It leveled part of the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY

