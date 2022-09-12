Read full article on original website
BYD Will Build Electric Car Plant In Thailand
BYD announced that its first electric car manufacturing plant outside of China will be located in Thailand. The company has formally signed a contract with WHA Corporation Public Company Limited on land purchase (96 hectares or 237 acres) and factory construction at WHA Rayong 36 Industrial Estate. Thailand is described...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Jeep, Rivian & Mercedes, VinFast, And EV Dealers: EV News Sept 16, 2022
This week, we have news on EV Dealership Decisions, Jeep, VinFast, and Rivian & Mercedes. It's our Top EV News for the week of September 16, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Bio: John is...
Hyundai Has No Plans To Abandon Internal Combustion Engine Development
There was a rumor that circulated late last year that Hyundai was about to end all internal combustion engine development. The manufacturer did eventually announced that it was not true, although it still announced that at least in Europe, it only wants to sell EVs after the year 2035. Now...
Philippine lawmaker seeks to abolish agency recovering Marcos wealth
MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Philippines lawmaker has submitted a bill seeking to scrap a commission tasked with recovering billions of dollars in wealth plundered during the rule of the president's late father, arguing it has "outlived it usefulness".
UPDATE: Canada Dealer Not Honoring Ford F-150 Lightning Pre-Order Prices
It comes as no surprise Ford is raising prices on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Most people likely saw this coming, as the automaker is not only following suit with its rivals, but also with pricing on most items across the globe. However, people may expect that if they already placed an order and put down a deposit, they will get the pricing they were promised.
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
India urges action after Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with ‘anti-India’ graffiti
A renowned Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised with “anti-India” graffiti, Indian officials said on Thursday.An unverified visual of the defaced BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto’s Etobicoke showed the message “Long live Khalistan” painted in orange on one of the walls. The message refers to the separatist movement by fringe groups demanding that an independent Sikh state called Khalistan be carved out of India.Officials in India have urged immediate action against those responsible.“We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” High Commission...
Tesla's Back-To-Office Policy Said To Cause Drop In Employee Morale
On May 31, Elon Musk asked salaried staff to work from the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week before being allowed to do remote work, "or depart Tesla." Tesla's CEO is not a big fan of remote work and said that only "particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible" will be exempted from the new policy, with each case to be reviewed and approved directly by him.
Volvo Trucks Starts Series Production Of Heavy Electric Trucks
Volvo Trucks announced the beginning of series production of the electric versions of its heavy-duty trucks: Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX, which are considered as the company’s most important product range. Those three models represent about two thirds of the company's sales, which means that electrification might...
Let's Field Weapons to Defeat China's Pacific Strategy
My last column argued China has a 3-to-5-year window of opportunity to deal America a strategic defeat giving the dictatorship uncontested global economic and diplomatic clout and regional military dominance lasting for decades. China's modernized military, prolific warship building and new South China Sea bases give it a military edge...
Tesla Could Drop Plans For Giga Berlin Battery Cell Plant: Report
Tesla is reportedly pausing plans to make battery cells at Giga Berlin in Germany as it reconsiders its strategy in order to qualify for US EV and battery manufacturing tax credits. According to the Wall Street Journal, which cites people familiar with the matter, Tesla is looking to benefit from...
Nissan Acquires Shares In Vehicle Energy Japan
With a goal to place electrification at the core of its business strategy, Nissan has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire shares in Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. (VE-J), a company engaged in the automotive lithium-ion batteries business. VE-J is quite a comprehensive company, which develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion...
Tesla Giga Berlin Expansion Plans Reportedly Delayed By Authorities
Tesla's plans to expand its factory site located in Grünheide near Germany's capital Berlin are on hold for the time being after the local municipal council has taken the application off the agenda. According to German radio broadcaster RBB cited by Reuters, the mayor of Grünheide, Arne Christiani, removed...
Canadian Leader Meeting Automaker In California: Tesla Gigafactory?
We've already heard plenty of rumors about the potential for a Tesla Gigafactory in Canada, and even Tesla hasn't ruled it out. Now, we've learned that Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne was recently at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, where he mentioned he was leaving for California to meet with an automaker.
Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot Program Expands To Iceland
Tesla announced this week that non-Tesla electric vehicles can now charge also at select Supercharging stations in Iceland. It's the fourteenth country in Europe (and the first new one since June), where the service is available through the Tesla app (it shows the locations, prices and allows drivers to start a charging session). Electric vehicles must be compatible with the CCS Combo 2 (CCS2) charging standard to use the charger.
India PM Modi Skips Hug With Putin, Calls for 'Path of Peace' in Ukraine
"Times have changed. The world does not welcome the mindset of expansion in today's times," India Prime Minister Narenda Modi said.
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China
BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany’s own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,’ regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn’t allow ourselves anymore.” He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”
As Tesla's Sales Soar In China, It May Be Considering A New Approach
Tesla has always followed its own unique path, and it doesn't adhere to traditional practices. The company has proven such over the years, and it's constantly adapting and implementing new approaches to streamline its processes, save money, and find further success. Now, two people with information about Tesla's future plans claim it's looking at new ways to sell its EVs in China.
