We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, Big Brother, The Good Fight Wife, Monarch and more! 1 | If Blood & Treasure‘s Violet was the Great Khan all along, would that other Khan have let her nearly die at a henchman’s hand at the abandoned bioweapons lab? Also, how convenient was it that Danny and Lexi’s flashlights both petered out exactly where torches were mounted on a wall? 2 | Were you as confused as we initially were about the...

TV SERIES ・ 8 MINUTES AGO