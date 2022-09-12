ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Emma Watson Is Romantically Laced in Alexander McQueen Dress & Leather Sandals at The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

Emma Watson wore all-white for The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner in New York City last night. The “Little Women” actress was dressed for the occasion in an ethereal ivory white romper that hit at floor length. The Alexander McQueen gown was made of a see-through sheer lace and contained flower and doily like embroidery all the way to the flounce hem. There were skin cutouts at the actress’ ribcage and it reached her shoulders to her bare backside. It had a jewel neckline that met her at her shoulders. Watson paired the feminine and flowy look with predominantly minimal silver...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Is Good Wife Divorce Bittersweet? Why Was Bachelorette So Bloated? Monarch Pulls Bait-and-Switch? And More TV Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, Big Brother, The Good Fight Wife, Monarch and more! 1 | If Blood & Treasure‘s Violet was the Great Khan all along, would that other Khan have let her nearly die at a henchman’s hand at the abandoned bioweapons lab? Also, how convenient was it that Danny and Lexi’s flashlights both petered out exactly where torches were mounted on a wall? 2 | Were you as confused as we initially were about the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy