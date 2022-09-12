Read full article on original website
Emma Watson wore all-white for The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner in New York City last night. The “Little Women” actress was dressed for the occasion in an ethereal ivory white romper that hit at floor length. The Alexander McQueen gown was made of a see-through sheer lace and contained flower and doily like embroidery all the way to the flounce hem. There were skin cutouts at the actress’ ribcage and it reached her shoulders to her bare backside. It had a jewel neckline that met her at her shoulders. Watson paired the feminine and flowy look with predominantly minimal silver...
"The first day I started filming, Viola was bleeding from her leg and her toes. I looked down and said, 'You need to get that sorted.' But that was a secondary thought for her. She had determination."
Noah Cyrus released her first full-length album, "The Hardest Part," and a video for the song "I Just Want a Lover."
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, Big Brother, The Good Fight Wife, Monarch and more! 1 | If Blood & Treasure‘s Violet was the Great Khan all along, would that other Khan have let her nearly die at a henchman’s hand at the abandoned bioweapons lab? Also, how convenient was it that Danny and Lexi’s flashlights both petered out exactly where torches were mounted on a wall? 2 | Were you as confused as we initially were about the...
