LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced additional visitation adjustments for patients who are COVID-19 positive or under investigation. Patients may have one healthy visitor per day. Visitors to COVID-19 patients must be over the age of 18, which is consistent with visitations throughout the hospital. Personal protective equipment must be worn in and out of the rooms, as well as practicing hand hygiene frequently. Visitors should stay in the patient room as much as possible during the visit and should avoid general public areas such as cafeterias and waiting rooms.

LEWES, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO