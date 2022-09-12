Read full article on original website
Sussex Tech students receive award
SUSSEX CO., Del. – Sussex Tech High School students earned academic honors for the College Board National Recognition Program. These programs grant under-represented students with academic honors that help with college applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. We...
Salisbury University gearing up for Sea Gull Century bike tour
SALISBURY, Md.- You could see upwards to 5,000 bicyclists hitting the Eastern Shore roads on October 8. That’s because the nationally recognized bike tour, Sea Gull Century, is coming back. It will begin and end on Salisbury University’s campus. Cyclists can leave campus for two optional routes, which are a 100 mile and a 63 mile. There will be rest stops along the way and at the SU finish line there will be music and a big celebration. We’re told overall this event brings a lot to the area.
Easton officer awarded
EASTON, Md. – Officer Kyle Hardy was chosen as the Officer of the 2nd Quarter for 2022. Hardy is assigned to Patrol Division 1, and officials say he has a positive attitude and is ready for whatever comes his way. We want to hear your good news, just email...
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
Greg Fuller leads in race for Sussex County Register of Wills
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County saw a close race for Register of Wills in the Delaware primary. Currently, Greg Fuller leads in the Republican primary race with just over 39% of the vote, followed by Candice Green Wilkinson with around 37%, and Ellen Magee with 23%. 47 ABC spoke to Fuller on Wednesday afternoon where he thanked voters for turning out and supporting his campaign.
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try
As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
Delaware Team Hope Walk raising awareness for Huntington’s Disease on Oct. 1
LEWES, Del.- If you’re looking for a way to get your exercise in but also raise money for a good cause, the Delaware Team Hope Walk is the perfect event to attend. The Huntington Disease Society of America’s Northeast Region will host the walk on October 1. This will happen at Cape Henlopen State Park at 11 a.m.
Wicomico Co. Health Dept. supports Sickle Cell Awareness Month with ‘Wear Red’ campaign
MARYLAND – 1 and 13 African American babies are born with the sickle cell trait. As a push to bring more awareness to the disease, The Wicomico County Health Department encourages the community to show support for National Sickle Cell Month with it’s ‘Wear Red Day’. campaign.
Spy Cambridge Mayor Profiles: Addie Eckardt and Steve Rideout
Over the last few months, the Spy has attempted to offer an alternative way to get to know candidates on the Mid-Shore in this election year. About a month ago, the Spy and the Avalon Foundation agreed to partner in providing the community with candidate profiles for those running for the Talbot County Council in the July 19th Democratic and Republican primary elections.
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury Sept. 16th
SALISBURY, Md. – Third Friday is back this week in Downtown Salisbury with the theme being “Weird Science”. Come out and check out the wacky crafts and cool science experiments, not to mention live music. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m., and we’ll have a table out there, so be sure to stop by and say hi.
National Folk Fest brings in over 400,000 attendees throughout four-year run
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury and the National Council for the Traditional Arts have announced the final attendance estimates for the multi-year residency of the National Folk Festival in Salisbury. We’re told the event tallied more than 400,000 attendees who visited Downtown Salisbury for the event through...
The Mt. Vernon of the Mid-Shore: Midge Ingersoll and her Vision for Handsell
The road leading to historic Handsell, tucked away amid farmland in the rural outskirts of Vienna, Maryland, is long, winding, and well worth taking. Located 15 minutes from Cambridge, one mile off of Rt. 50, the original Chicone Village (also referred to as Indiantown), can be previewed on Google Maps, TripAdvisor, Zoominfo, and TikTok.
Beebe announces amended visitor policy for COVID-19 positive patients
LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced additional visitation adjustments for patients who are COVID-19 positive or under investigation. Patients may have one healthy visitor per day. Visitors to COVID-19 patients must be over the age of 18, which is consistent with visitations throughout the hospital. Personal protective equipment must be worn in and out of the rooms, as well as practicing hand hygiene frequently. Visitors should stay in the patient room as much as possible during the visit and should avoid general public areas such as cafeterias and waiting rooms.
John Rieley leads in Sussex County Council District 5 race
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County Councilman John Rieley maintains a strong lead in the 5th District Republican primary race. At last check, with 99% of precincts reporting, Rieley held a sizeable lead over his opponent, Keller Hopkins, garnering 62.65 % of the vote compared to Hopkins’ 37.35 %.
Things Get Heated At Cambridge's Commissioner Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Accusations fly and so does part of a gavel, as things get heated at a Cambridge Commissioner meeting, on Monday. Fireworks at this weeks Cambridge City Commissioner meeting when the Commission President slammed her gavel and abruptly ended one person's public comments. Mya Woods, a community member,...
Army Corps, Maryland DOT to Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, August 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander, and MDOT...
UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another
Lusby, MD- The Southern Maryland Chronicle has received a video from a parent regarding a violent attack by one JV Football player on another. At the same time, their teammates encouraged it and cheered following a September 6, 2022, football practice. The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student […]
WiHi soccer downs Pocomoke, Cabrera records hat trick
SALISBURY, Md. – WiHi dominated the pace of play on their way to a 5-2 home victory over Pocomoke Thursday afternoon. Cristo Sanchez Cabrera recorded a hat trick, leading his Tribe to victory.
Wicomico Co. begins rollback for upcoming termination of Emergency Rental Assistance Program
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Wicomico County and the State of Maryland are beginning the process of ending the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Effective Monday, September 12th, applications for the Wicomico County ERAP will be required to include one of the following:. 2021 income tax return. List of income...
One Mission Cambridge Expands Services with Community Dinners
Since opening its doors in June, One Mission Cambridge has assisted 362 residents at its mission center at 614 Race Street in Cambridge. Each month since then, the number of people assisted has grown significantly. “To meet the growing needs among residents and to offer fellowship to our neighbors, on...
