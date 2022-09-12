Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Teens burned using McDonald’s fryers and Dunkin’ ovens, feds say. Franchisees fined
Nine McDonald’s and 12 Dunkin’ franchise locations across New Hampshire and Vermont violated child labor laws in 2022, amidst a nationwide increase in violations in recent years, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. “We’re seeing a lot of child labor up here,” Department of Labor District Director...
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Wichita Eagle
Emails: Kelly staffer asked DCF secretary to draft letter immediately used by campaign
Documents obtained by the Republican Governors Association show a top Kelly administration staffer asked a cabinet member to draft a letter that was used for campaign purposes that same day. The organization says it provided the records to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office as the RGA, the Republican Party’s arm...
Wichita Eagle
Hiker found dead after he falls down Colorado peak, officials say
The body of a hiker was found after he fell on his descent from Blanca Peak in Colorado. Justin Seagren’s body was spotted by a Fight For Life helicopter on Sept. 7 and was recovered the following day, according to a news release from Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue.
Comments / 0