Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed
Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen
Whether candid moment or elaborately staged portrait, five royal photographers recall the unique mixture of ceremony and unexpected intimacy they experienced while shooting the monarch
RELATED PEOPLE
New Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly won't inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara — but Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte will
Kate Middleton will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara, but her daughter Charlotte will. Kate was given the title "Princess of Wales" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Hello! Magazine writes the tiara her mother-in-law wore at her wedding belongs to the Spencer family.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter to follow in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps
Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s footsteps. The palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old daughter will attend Prince William and Kate’ s alma mater: St. Andrews. RELATED: Kate Middleton and Roger Federer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen
THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
I was in my sitting room at my family house in London when I found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died. My older sister and I were both working from home whilst keeping up with the news of the queen being very unwell. Around 5 p.m., I noticed that...
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
This is the Queen’s favourite sandwich – and she’s been a fan for 91 years, according to her former royal chef
A FORMER royal chef has revealed the Queen's favourite sandwich - and she's been having it for more than nine decades. Her Majesty the Queen's love for afternoon tea has long been talked about by numerous former staff members of the Royal family, many of whom have also confirmed what the monarch likes to eat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
How Much Power Will Camilla Parker Bowles Have as Queen Consort?
Now that her husband is King of England, how much power will Camilla Parker Bowles have as Queen Consort?
Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Who Survived the Crash Says He Was ‘Pleased for Himself’ by What He Learned Later
Find out what Princess Diana's bodyguard who survived the car crash in Paris intentionally did that he does not regret.
Body language expert reveals why Prince William and Kate Middleton are rarely spotted holding hands in public
EVER wonder why Prince William and Kate Middleton are rarely seen holding hands when they are in public?. Unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who regularly show displays of public affection, the Prince and Princess of Wales often opt to walk solo during engagements. This was demonstrated yesterday when William...
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
AOL Corp
Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Comments / 0