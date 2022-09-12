ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Corgis#London Olympics#Cnn#Duchess Of York#Dog#The Royal Lodge#The Associated Press
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy