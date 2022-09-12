Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Jason Momoa's New Head Tattoo Honors His Culture In A Meaningful Way
Jason Momoa is living his best life. After shaving his head (and throwing fans of his flowing locks into a total tailspin) on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the See actor added yet another new chapter to his hair evolution. Momoa’s shaved head is now Momoa’s tattooed head. That’s right, folks. Aquaman has joined the pantheon of celebrities who’ve revealed fresh from-the-neck-up ink on social media. While Momoa’s head tattoo is less subtle than, say, Cardi B’s touching face tat tribute to her son, Wave, it still holds special meaning. Not only was Momoa’s head tattoo done in a traditional, Polynesian style, but the design it depicts is one meant to honor his heritage.
Elite Daily
JoJo Siwa’s New Girlfriend Is A TikTok Star
OK, I figured this was coming, but I’ve been waiting for the official announcement for, like, ever. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have been openly flirting on social media since early August, sparking some romance speculation. Turns out, the rumors were true. On Sept. 12, Siwa finally confirmed she’s dating Cyrus — via TikTok, of course. So, who is Cyrus exactly? She has 7 million followers on the popular app and no, there is no relation to Miley.
Elite Daily
Throw Away Your Tweezers, Hailey Bieber's Grown-Out Brows Are The Moment
The eyebrow pendulum has finally swung back around. After a surge of bleached brows being the celebrity eyebrow look du jour, a hero has finally stepped forth to stand in solidarity with the once-popular thick, fluffy brows. It appears that Hailey Bieber, the reigning queen of all things glazed doughnut, has said goodbye to her tweezers, at least for now. Based on a series of Instagram selfies, Bieber appears to be flaunting a pair of very grown-out brows and the results are magnificent. You haven’t seen eyebrows this free-flowing since your middle school days. Nature is healing, but it’s going to take time — a long time — for me to grow Bieber-length brows.
Elite Daily
The Pettiest Emmys ‘Fit Award Goes To Pete Davidson
Award shows can be messy places. Drama almost always pops off — “What’s good, Miley?” — which I suppose is to be expected when you pack dozens of celebrities in a big, dark room together and serve them alcohol. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards had its fair share of drama, including an act of shade so subtle that you might have missed it. In a move that can only be described as “aggressively stirring a cold pot,” Pete Davidson, comedian and erstwhile Kim Kardashian rebound, dressed up like Kanye West for the Emmys award ceremony. If you’re feeling generous, you could call it a stylish coincidence, but Twitter is definitely convinced something’s afoot.
Elite Daily
Trisha Paytas Just Had A Daughter, And Her Name Is So Barbiecore
Congratulations are in order for Trisha Paytas. The 34-year-old YouTuber and singer welcomed her first child on Sept. 14 with her husband, photographer Moses Hacmon. Trisha announced the healthy arrival of her baby girl on Instagram the next day and revealed a name for her daughter as unique as Paytas herself.
Elite Daily
Kim Opened Up About Her Love Life “Not Working” After Splitting With Pete
Sigh. If dating is tough for Kim Kardashian, I’m officially concerned. ICYMI, on Aug. 5, reports of Kete’s breakup surfaced. A little over a month later, on Sept. 14, the Kardashians star confirmed she’s single during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Although she sounded content with her current status, that didn’t stop her from venting about her romantic struggles. And Kardashian’s quote about her love life “not working” was too real. (Just wondering, has she tried telling it to “get its f*cking a** up and work?”)
Elite Daily
Kourtney K's NYFW Show Was Chaotic From Start To Finish
I’ve been going to Fashion Week events, on and off, for more than 10 years, so I thought I’d seen it all. But it wasn’t until I attended Kourtney Kardashian’s NYFW show that I realized I was wrong. Very wrong.
Elite Daily
Aw! Blake Lively Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ family is getting bigger. According to E! Online, the A Simple Favor star revealed she’s expecting again by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15. Lively was walking the red carpet in a sequined mini-dress when she put her hand on her stomach to emphasize her growing bump.
Elite Daily
Anne Hathaway And Anna Wintour Had A Major Devil Wears Prada Moment
Anne Hathaway stole people’s hearts as fashion assistant Andy Sachs in the hit 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, and on Sept. 14 she recalled the legendary movie in one of the most unexpected ways. In the film, Andy is the assistant to high-powered fashion editor Miranda Priestly, which is a forever-iconic role played by Meryl Streep. Priestly’s character is largely believed to be inspired by longtime Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
Elite Daily
Love Is Blind's Sal May Have Finally Met His Match
Things didn’t work out for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Love Is Blind Season 2, but Sal may be heading down the aisle anyway. In Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, Sal introduced his new girlfriend to the gang, including his ex, Mallory. Sal’s new girlfriend Jessica “Jessi” Palkovic made a big splash and it looks like she might be the one for Sal. Here’s everything to know about this new addition to Love Is Blind.
Elite Daily
An Aura Reader Analyzed Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian's Relationship
Serena Williams is undoubtedly the GOAT-IEST of GOATs. Not only is she a tennis phenom, but she's also an outspoken, confident babe in a world that doesn't often appreciate strong women. Now that she's retiring from tennis to focus on her family, I was curious to learn more about her personal life. Sure, she's married to Reddit cofounder and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, and they have the most adorable little girl, Olympia, 5. But like, what's his vibe? What are they like together? Unlike Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, I don't know if they like to drink each other's blood or just Netflix and chill. I needed to find out ASAP, so I asked Mystic Michaela, a celeb psychic, to read Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s auras.
Elite Daily
BLACKPINK Humbled Their Haters On Their New Single "Shut Down"
“It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left,” Jennie declares on BLACKPINK’s latest single “Shut Down.” It’s a statement so perfect for the girl group’s current swagger-heavy era. “Shut Down” is featured on the group’s second full-length album, Born Pink, which dropped on Sept. 16. If you’re wondering what the message behind the song is, it’s all about BLACKPINK clapping back at their haters.
Rings of Power’s Cynthia Addai-Robinson Sings Cher’s ‘Believe’ & Reveals the Celeb She Gets Mistaken For
If Cynthia Addai-Robinson wasn’t an actor she’d be a queen. As fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings franchise nows, Addai-Robinson’s answer is fitting. Addai-Robinson plays Queen Regent Míriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video’s prequel to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies. In honor of the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we played a game of So Candid with Addai-Robinson, where we asked her a variety of random questions—from her go-to karaoke song (hint: she sings Cher for us) to the...
Elite Daily
The Drama Between Love Is Blind's Shayne And Natalie Just Got More Complicated
Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen said “I don’t” to each other when they made it to the altar at the end of Love Is Blind Season 2, but that wasn’t the end of their story. When they both returned for After The Altar, they revealed some lingering drama between them, and a lot of it revolves around another contestant: Shaina Hurley. Here’s everything to know about the drama between Natalie and Shayne during Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2.
This Woman Just Found Out Her 31-Year-Old Ex Is Dating A Teenager — Should She Call Him Out?
"He's 31. She just turned 19. We worked with her since she was 16."
Elite Daily
TBH, Nobody Missed Shake During Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2
When Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Sept. 16, one familiar — and polarizing — face was notably missing from the cast. Af “Shake” Chatterjee, the infamous villain from Season 2 of Love Is Blind, didn’t make it for the reunion episodes of Love Is Blind: After The Altar.
Elite Daily
Sources Say Leo Is "Definitely Pursuing" And Partying With Gigi
Things appear to be heating up between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. On Sept. 7, Us Weekly reported that the actor has his “sights set” on the model, and it’s looking like there may be some truth to those romantic rumors. DiCaprio and Hadid were seen at New York Fashion Week together on Sept. 10, and according to one source, DiCaprio is “definitely pursuing” Hadid.
