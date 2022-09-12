Why Chelsea Will Host RB Salzburg But Liverpool Tie Is Unlikely

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to impact two weekends of English football.

The footballing world paid its respects to Queen Elizabeth II last weekend when each tier, starting from grassroots all the way up to the Premier League, called off their scheduled matches following her death on Thursday 8 September.

As the country continues to move through the official 10-day mourning period, there were questions surrounding the continuation of the national sport this week, with clubs across the league taking on European competition in the Champions League.

However, the governing body UEFA, has confirmed that the matches will go ahead whilst Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur honour the late monarch with a minute's silence.

The next dilemma for English clubs is whether the domestic fixtures will be back on this coming weekend, now that the Queen's funeral has been arranged for Monday 19.

There is particular concern around games which are set to be hosted in the capital which will be Tottenham v Leicester, Brentford v Arsenal and Chelsea v Liverpool.

The practicality of seeing these through is extremely low, as the policing resources are already stretched ahead of the state event on the Monday, according to Philip Buckingham of The Athletic .

Whether the meetings will still go ahead will be decided by the advice put forward by each club's safety advisory group (SAG), as they determine how much policing they will need and if it will be possible to accommodate it during such an unprecedented weekend.

It is still unclear when they will come to their final decisions.

