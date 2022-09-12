Read full article on original website
‘GoldenEye 007’ is coming to the Switch and Xbox Game Pass with online play
Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter (FPS) GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch. The GoldenEye port was announced today (September 13) during the Nintendo Direct showcase. While no release date has been announced, the Expansion Pack usually receives new Nintendo 64 titles on a monthly basis.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
How to watch today’s ‘Call Of Duty’: Next livestream
A new Call Of Duty: Next livestream is due to air tonight, offering fans a taste of what to expect from the next COD titles – find all the details on how to watch the broadcast beneath. The online event is scheduled to begin at 5:30pm BST today (September...
Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A
READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
It sounds like your favorite streaming services are about to get more expensive
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday that streaming services are "underpriced" at a gathering of media and tech executives hosted by Goldman Sachs.
Blizzard explains why ‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are behind a battle pass
Overwatch 2 upset some fans last week when it was announced that new heroes will be locked behind the game’s battle pass. In response, Blizzard has stated that doing so will not upset the game’s strategic, team-based battles. The battle pass news was confirmed by Overwatch commercial leader...
Netflix drops trailer for Korean music reality show ‘Take 1’, starring MAMAMOO, AKMU and more
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming Korean music reality show Take 1, starring MAMAMOO, AKMU, Rain and more. The new visual was shared on September 15, and features a number of South Korean musicians – Yim Jae-beom, Yoo Hee-yeol, Park Jung-hyun, Rain, AKMU, MAMAMOO and Sumi Jo – as they gather to discuss what it means for them to stage “the most meaningful performance of their careers”, according to a press release from Netflix.
How “weaponised cringe” helped Riot’s LEC find its identity
If you’ve ever tuned into one of Riot’s European League Of Legends broadcasts, you might have found yourself a little confused. While League Of Legends is a fairly serious MOBA, the broadcasts are anything but, with comedy music videos, bizarre memes and even a 10,000 seater stadium broadcast kicking off with a Rock, Paper, Scissors fight that pokes fun at the widely-mocked rumour that two of the broadcasters on that week’s stream might have got into a fight behind the scenes, during their playing days.
‘Squid Game’ creator to reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two
The creator of ‘Squid Game’ will reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two. On September 14, South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported that the second season of the hit Netflix series will implement a new mechanism for the games named Cheol-su, described to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.
‘Uncharted: The Legacy Of Thieves Collection’ confirms PC release date
The PC release of Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection has finally been confirmed, and will arrive next month. The game, which was released on PS5 at the start of 2022, will hit the platform on October 19. Earlier this year, a PC release was confirmed, with a rumoured release date of June 20 never materialising.
Steam users are being targeted with a sophisticated hacking scam
Coordinated groups of hackers are targeting Steam users with a “browser-in-the-browser” scam that steals their login credentials. A report published by Group IB today (September 13) details how the hack works. Scammers begin the process by messaging potential victims with a link to a phishing site, under the guise of inviting them to join their team in a game’s tournament or vote in a competition.
‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ scraps plans for microtransactions
343 Industries has confirmed that plans for microtransactions in Halo: The Master Chief Collection have been scrapped. Back in June, it was announced that 343 Industries would be looking to introduce the ability to purchase Spartan Points in The Master Chief Collection. Spartan Points are used to unlock cosmetic items in the game and are currently only available through play.
‘Deathloop’ is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass next week
Deathloop, the most recent title from Dishonored and Prey studio Arkane, is on its way to Xbox Series X|S and will launch for Xbox and PC Game Pass on September 20. Announced during the Xbox Tokyo Games Show stream, Deathloop will be launching day one on both Xbox and PC Game Pass, and is available to preload right now. The game was first released in September 2021 on PS5 and PC, and will receive a major content update for its Xbox debut.
Video Games Are Getting a Major Price Hike
The cost of a video game has changed a great deal since Atari (PONGF) first launched its now nostalgic Atari 2600, when you could pick up a copy of "Pac-Man" or "Space Invaders" for $20-$30. But that was 1982, when $20 or $30 bucks was a lot more money than...
Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Japan tour
Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has announced a three-date Japan tour in 2023, featuring stops in Nagoya, Osaka and Japan. The alt-pop starling’s Japan outing supports the release of her sophomore album ‘Hold The Girl’, out today (September 16). The tour will begin in Nagoya, where she will play at Diamond Hall on January 17. The tour continues in Osaka, where she will perform at Zepp Osaka Bayside on January 18, before concluding in Tokyo on January 20 at the Tokyo Garden Theater.
