Video Games

Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
NME

How to watch today’s ‘Call Of Duty’: Next livestream

A new Call Of Duty: Next livestream is due to air tonight, offering fans a taste of what to expect from the next COD titles – find all the details on how to watch the broadcast beneath. The online event is scheduled to begin at 5:30pm BST today (September...
NME

Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A

READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
NME

Blizzard explains why ‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are behind a battle pass

Overwatch 2 upset some fans last week when it was announced that new heroes will be locked behind the game’s battle pass. In response, Blizzard has stated that doing so will not upset the game’s strategic, team-based battles. The battle pass news was confirmed by Overwatch commercial leader...
NME

Netflix drops trailer for Korean music reality show ‘Take 1’, starring MAMAMOO, AKMU and more

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming Korean music reality show Take 1, starring MAMAMOO, AKMU, Rain and more. The new visual was shared on September 15, and features a number of South Korean musicians – Yim Jae-beom, Yoo Hee-yeol, Park Jung-hyun, Rain, AKMU, MAMAMOO and Sumi Jo – as they gather to discuss what it means for them to stage “the most meaningful performance of their careers”, according to a press release from Netflix.
NME

How “weaponised cringe” helped Riot’s LEC find its identity

If you’ve ever tuned into one of Riot’s European League Of Legends broadcasts, you might have found yourself a little confused. While League Of Legends is a fairly serious MOBA, the broadcasts are anything but, with comedy music videos, bizarre memes and even a 10,000 seater stadium broadcast kicking off with a Rock, Paper, Scissors fight that pokes fun at the widely-mocked rumour that two of the broadcasters on that week’s stream might have got into a fight behind the scenes, during their playing days.
NME

‘Squid Game’ creator to reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two

The creator of ‘Squid Game’ will reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two. On September 14, South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported that the second season of the hit Netflix series will implement a new mechanism for the games named Cheol-su, described to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.
NME

‘Uncharted: The Legacy Of Thieves Collection’ confirms PC release date

The PC release of Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection has finally been confirmed, and will arrive next month. The game, which was released on PS5 at the start of 2022, will hit the platform on October 19. Earlier this year, a PC release was confirmed, with a rumoured release date of June 20 never materialising.
NME

Steam users are being targeted with a sophisticated hacking scam

Coordinated groups of hackers are targeting Steam users with a “browser-in-the-browser” scam that steals their login credentials. A report published by Group IB today (September 13) details how the hack works. Scammers begin the process by messaging potential victims with a link to a phishing site, under the guise of inviting them to join their team in a game’s tournament or vote in a competition.
NME

‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ scraps plans for microtransactions

343 Industries has confirmed that plans for microtransactions in Halo: The Master Chief Collection have been scrapped. Back in June, it was announced that 343 Industries would be looking to introduce the ability to purchase Spartan Points in The Master Chief Collection. Spartan Points are used to unlock cosmetic items in the game and are currently only available through play.
NME

‘Deathloop’ is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass next week

Deathloop, the most recent title from Dishonored and Prey studio Arkane, is on its way to Xbox Series X|S and will launch for Xbox and PC Game Pass on September 20. Announced during the Xbox Tokyo Games Show stream, Deathloop will be launching day one on both Xbox and PC Game Pass, and is available to preload right now. The game was first released in September 2021 on PS5 and PC, and will receive a major content update for its Xbox debut.
TheStreet

Video Games Are Getting a Major Price Hike

The cost of a video game has changed a great deal since Atari (PONGF) first launched its now nostalgic Atari 2600, when you could pick up a copy of "Pac-Man" or "Space Invaders" for $20-$30. But that was 1982, when $20 or $30 bucks was a lot more money than...
NME

Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Japan tour

Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has announced a three-date Japan tour in 2023, featuring stops in Nagoya, Osaka and Japan. The alt-pop starling’s Japan outing supports the release of her sophomore album ‘Hold The Girl’, out today (September 16). The tour will begin in Nagoya, where she will play at Diamond Hall on January 17. The tour continues in Osaka, where she will perform at Zepp Osaka Bayside on January 18, before concluding in Tokyo on January 20 at the Tokyo Garden Theater.
