It’s Negroni Week. Here’s where to get your fix — and help charity — in the Triangle.

Negroni Week 2022 is the perfect time to enjoy a fancy cocktail while supporting a charitable cause.

This year’s event — the 10th annual ode to the classic cocktail that’s equal parts gin, Campari and sweet vermouth — runs from Monday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 18, and several local bars and restaurants are participating.

Imbibe Magazine started the week-long, international Negroni event in 2013 “as a celebration of one of the world’s great cocktails and an effort to raise money for charitable causes around the world.”

Since it began, “Negroni Week has grown from about 120 participating venues to thousands of venues around the world, and to date, the initiative has raised over $3 million for charitable organizations,” the event’s website reads.

This year’s official Negroni Week giving partner , or charitable cause, is Slow Food , an international organization that “defends cultural and biological diversity, promotes food education and the transfer of traditional knowledge and skills, and advocates for more just and equitable food policies.”

While any restaurant or bar may be serving Negronis on their regular menus this week, for venues to be an official participant in Negroni Week, they’re required to make at least a $25 donation to the event’s official giving partner. In addition, venues may also choose to support local causes in their communities.

Note: While Negroni Week runs Sept. 12-18, some venues may have different operating hours throughout the week. Check with each venue to see when they’ll be open and offering their Negroni specials.

Raleigh bars & restaurants participating in Negroni Week 2022

We’ve compiled the list of local participating venues — and we even have a sneak peek some of the special Negroni recipes some local bars and restaurants will be offering as part of the event.

Seven Raleigh venues are listed online as participating in the official Negroni Week this year. We’ve included information about each venue, plus details on the special Negroni options being offered at some of the venues.

▪ Bittersweet — This downtown cocktail, dessert and coffee lounge will offer a Build-Your-Own Negroni menu “including fun options with a basil-infused vermouth, as well as an Oreo-infused vermouth paired with some exciting gins.” Address: 16 E. Martin St., Raleigh. Website: bittersweetraleigh.com

▪ Oak Steakhouse — This “modern take on the classic American steakhouse,” located in Raleigh’s Warehouse District, is part of major Southeastern restaurateur Steve Palmer’s Indigo Road Hospitality Group. Address: 417 W. Hargett St., Raleigh. Website: oaksteakhouserestaurant.com

▪ Killjoy — “Posh meets eccentric” at this “colorful, comfortable cocktail bar” downtown. Address: 116 N. West St., Raleigh. Website: killjoycocktail.com

Negronis at The Willard Rooftop Lounge in Raleigh. Courtesy of The Willard

▪ The Willard Rooftop Lounge — Enjoy rooftop views of downtown while sipping on your choice of Negroni specials at this Glenwood South spot. During Negroni Week, the Willard will offer a signature Barrel-Aged Negroni (Conniption American Dry Gin, Amaro Montenegro, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth) at a discounted price of $15 and a “New-groni” (Conniption American Dry Gin, Nonino Amaro, Hoodoo chicory liqueur, coffee bitters), also for $15. Address: 9 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Website: thewillardraleigh.com .

▪ Dram & Draught — This Glenwood Avenue spot offers more than 300 whiskeys from around the world, plus handcrafted cocktails and more. Address: 1 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Website: dramanddraught.com

▪ The Bittery at Crude Bitters — Want a more hands-on Negroni Week experience? North Carolina’s first bitters company, which also offers a cocktail supply shop and classroom, will offer cocktail classes featuring a Campari Spritz, Negroni and Boulevardier, plus “histories and bitters pairings.” Address: 501 E. Davie St., Raleigh. Website: bittersbittersbitters.com

▪ Clockwork — This Raleigh spot wants its visitors step back in time to “when food was simple, cocktails were fresh and sounds were timeless.” Address: 519 W. North St., Raleigh. Website: facebook.com/clockworkraleigh

Durham bars & restaurants participating in Negroni Week 2022

Four Durham venues are listed as official Negroni Week spots this year. As with the Raleigh venues, we have information on each participating bar in the Bull City, plus some sneak peeks of Negroni specials at certain spots.

▪ Alley Twenty Six — This downtown Durham spot “crafts seasonally-based cocktails with a passion for honoring the art of the classic cocktail and a commitment to using locally sourced ingredients, redefining what it means to drink in your local watering hole.” Address: 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. Website: alleytwentysix.com

A negroni at Mothers & Sons Trattoria in Durham. Baxter Miller

▪ Mothers & Sons Trattoria — This downtown Durham trattoria brings regional Italian food and handmade pasta to center stage. During Negroni Week, Mothers & Sons will offer three innovative takes on the classic cocktail: the “Pre Teatro” (Cardinal BA Gin, Mancino Kopi Vermouth, Durham Distillery coffee liqueur and a lemon twist); the “In the Limelight” (a shaken Negroni with Conniption Navy Strength, Campari, Mommenpop Lime Vermouth and lime); and the “Edge of the Desert” (Creyente Mezcal, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Grapefruit infused Punt e Mes and Hopped Grapefruit Bitters with a grapefruit twist and flake salt). Address: 107 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. Website: mothersandsonsnc.com

▪ Mateo Bar de Tapas — This downtown Spanish tapas bar will offer two classic Negronis, plus a sangria option. The classic Negroni will feature Conniption Navy Strength, Campari, Carpano Antica and expressed orange, while the Boulevardier will feature Redemption Rye, Campari, Carpano Antica and an orange twist. The Negroni Sbagliato Sangria will feature fresh fruit, cinnamon, Iris Vermouth Dorado, Campari and Cava. Address: 109 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. Website: mateotapas.com

▪ Dram & Draught — The Durham Dram & Draught location, like its Raleigh counterpart, will also participate in Negroni Week. Address: 701 W. Main St., Durham. Website: dramanddraught.com

How to find more Negroni Week spots

Looking for more venues participating in Negroni Week? You can search all venues, both in the U.S. and internationally, at negroniweek.com/find .