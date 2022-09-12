Read full article on original website
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
Elon Musk's SpaceX wins $1.4 billion NASA contract for 5 more astronaut launches to the International Space Station
SpaceX has won a $1.4 billion NASA contract to send more astronauts and cargo to the ISS. Overall, NASA has awarded SpaceX 14 missions, bringing the total contract value to nearly $5 billion. It's a modification to the existing contract which NASA first awarded to SpaceX in 2014. NASA announced...
NASA says it will try to launch its massive moon rocket again in late September
NASA postponed its second Artemis I launch attempt after a fuel leak. After repairs, the next launch attempt might be on September 27.
Bezos's New Shepherd Rocket Aborts Launch Mid-Flight, Watch It All Go Down Here
New Shepherd’s mission launch today did not go according to plan when it aborted after a "mid-flight anomaly" but you couldn't ask for a better test of a launch abort system. As the rocket was around 8.5 kilometers (27,800 feet) above ground, the uncrewed capsule carrying a science and...
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
SpaceX's astronaut missions for NASA: Live updates
Since its first crewed flight in 2020, SpaceX has continued to launch astronauts to the International Space Station and return them home to Earth as part of a partnership with NASA.
Astronauts could use Mars soil for 3D-printing on the Red Planet
Making things for Mars astronauts on-planet would be a boon for future human missions.
Northrop Grumman exec says SpaceX's Starship rocket has 'awesome' potential but 'not there yet'
PARIS — The leader of a Northrop Grumman subsidiary that's working with Elon Musk's SpaceX sees exciting potential in the private space venture's massive Starship rockets, but warned the industry should temper expectations until it hits key milestones. Northrop Grumman has an agreement with SpaceX to launch robotic spacecraft...
Bezos' Blue Origin Suffers Rocket Failure During Uncrewed Mission
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A rocket from Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff on Monday, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert, according to the company and a live video stream of the mission. Without any humans on board, the rocket lifted...
Jeff Bezos rocket malfunctions on trip to space
The New Shepard rocket and capsule system developed by US billionaire Jeff Bezos has had to abort a mission mid-flight over the Texas desert. The rocket experienced what appeared to be a propulsion failure about one minute after leaving the launch pad. A motor pushed the capsule clear, enabling it...
How Weak Will Astronauts Feel When They First set Foot on Mars After Months in Space?
In the coming decade, in 2033, NASA and China intend to send astronauts to Mars for the first time in history. This presents numerous challenges, ranging from logistical and technical issues to ensuring that astronauts can deal with waste and have enough food and water for the months-long transit to and from Mars. But of course, there’s also the health and safety of the astronauts, who will be spending months traveling through space where they’ll be exposed to cosmic radiation and microgravity. There are even concerns that after months of exposure to microgravity, astronauts will have trouble adapting to Martian gravity.
Happy anniversary, Inspiration4! Landmark SpaceX tourism mission launched 1 year ago today
Inspiration4 raised $250 million for charity during the first-ever all-private crewed mission to orbit, and it's just the start of a program using SpaceX vehicles for private flights.
Watch NASA's Mars Perseverance rover scientists discuss its first 18 months on Red Planet today
NASA plans a briefing Thursday (Sept. 15) to discuss the Perseverance Mars rover's findings so far. You can watch the briefing live at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT).
Nasa reveals bursting habitat that created boom in Houston in July
On 9 July, a loud boom resounded around the Houston Texas area around Johnson Space Center, and Nasa has now released footage of the test that caused the sound.In a post on the social media network Twitter, Johnson Space Center revealed footage of a burst pressure test of an inflatable habitat prototype, an armoured membrane that could be inflated in Earth orbit to serve as a space station module, or on the Moon as part of a future Moon base.When #Artemis astronauts start living on the Moon, inflatable habitats could be their home away from home. @SierraSpaceCo recently conducted a...
NASA wants a second lunar lander in addition to SpaceX’s
NASA already has plans for SpaceX to develop a lander to carry astronauts to the moon’s surface for its Artemis missions, but now the agency is searching for another company to develop a second lunar lander. NASA had previously announced it would be open to other lunar lander concepts, and this week it shared an official solicitation inviting proposals.
Absurdly Large Satellite Phones Home After Successful Launch
AST SpaceMobile has established communications with its prototype satellite, BlueWalker 3, confirming its successful arrival in Earth orbit. The company will soon unfurl the satellite’s massive antenna array, which has astronomers worried that it could block their views of celestial objects in the sky. BlueWalker 3 launched aboard SpaceX’s...
Investing in Space: From Paris, with satellites
CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions. Welcome...
