–Held a public hearing for the 2023 budget advertised as $10,716,565. Tom Dippel, Clerk/Treasurer, said he used a conservative assessed value of $140m but estimated the actual assessed value was near $200m in determining the levy percentage. He said this was done to increase the levy percentage to ensure the city receives the proper amount to support the budget. Using the lower estimated assessed value, Dippel estimated the levy to be $2.51 per $100 of assessed value, but Dippel said he expected the actual tax rate will be $1.0587 per $100 of assessed value. The 2022 levy was $1.1436. The council gave the first approval of the budget. It will be finalized at the next meeting.

2 DAYS AGO