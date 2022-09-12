ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Prospect plans Lauderhill project with up to 275 apartments

The developer of an apartment complex with as many as 275 units in suburban Lauderhill is targeting tenants priced out of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Young professionals and young families “who can’t buy a house and can’t afford the downtown Fort Lauderdale rents, that’s the group we’re kind of pinpointing,” Navish Chawla, a partner in the development arm of DeLand-based Prospect Real Estate Group, told The Real Deal.
LAUDERHILL, FL
therealdeal.com

Lyon Living Pays $33M for Sunrise apartment complex

A garden-style rental community in Sunrise traded for $13 million above its previous sale price three years ago. An affiliate of Lyon Living, a Newport Beach, California-based multifamily real estate investment firm, paid $33.1 million for Courtyards at Sunrise, a 128-unit apartment complex at 4108 Pine Island Road, records show. The buyer obtained a $28 million loan from Comerica Bank.
SUNRISE, FL
therealdeal.com

Related Group, partners close on $100M-plus Fisher Island site acquisition

UPDATED, Sept. 15, 10:55 a.m.: Jorge Pérez’s Related Group and its partners closed on their purchase of the last condo development site on exclusive Fisher Island in Miami Beach. Miami-based Related, billionaire Teddy Sagi, BH Group and Chicago-based Wanxiang America RE Group paid more than $100 million for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Michael Shvo plans second Miami Beach office project

Michael Shvo is doubling down on Miami Beach’s office market. Fresh off obtaining city approval for an office project along Alton Road, Shvo has filed plans for a six-story office building at 1665-1667 Washington Avenue, according to city records. The Kobi Karp-designed development would have 21,000 square feet of...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Miami Beach OKs apartment building conversion to boutique hotel

An investor plans to convert an Art Deco apartment building in Miami Beach back to its original use as a hotel. The Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board on Tuesday approved plans for the Henry Hohauser-designed property at 1360 Collins Avenue. The owner, led by Jim Cavanaugh of Miami Beach, plans to redevelop the 25-unit building into a hotel with a new rooftop deck. The board greenlit the certificate of appropriateness for the partial demolition and renovation of the building.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Beckham’s mixed-use Miami soccer complex scores final zoning OK

Miami Freedom Park, the sprawling, mixed-use soccer stadium development planned for the Melreese Country Club site, secured its final zoning approvals. The Miami City Commission voted 4 to 1 in favor of the planning ordinances, allowing the developers to move forward with the project planned for 1400 Northwest 37th Avenue, near Miami International Airport.
MIAMI, FL

