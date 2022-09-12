Larry “Popcorn” Allcorn joined his Savior on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He passed away at Mountain View Hospital. Larry was born in Mountain View, AR on June 23, 1956. He lived in Mountain View his entire life and couldn’t have imagined living anywhere else. Larry married his wife, Linda Everett Allcorn, on April 4, 1981. He and his father-in-law, Sam Everett, built his family home and had it move-in ready for after he and Linda were married. He lived in that home the remainder of his life where he and Linda raised their son, Andrew. Larry took exceptional pride in maintaining his property, and always said if it was worth doing, it was worth doing right. He was a passionate and highly skilled carpenter and took pride in doing the job right. For the last five years of his career, he spent it working with his son, Andrew, almost every day. He also put in many long hours helping to build his son’s home over the last two years. Larry was an exceptionally hard worker with a deep-rooted sense of work ethic. He was working until the day he died. He was a dedicated, faithful husband for 41 years. He was a present, stable, providing father for almost 30 years and he was a loving and doting father-in-law. In one of his most beloved roles, he was the greatest “Pop” for eight weeks. Larry was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church for 17 years and served as a deacon there. He enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Bible class. He taught the class and attended church with his family the last Sunday of his life. Larry served on the board of the Luber Schoolhouse along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law, something that he took pride in and enjoyed doing as a family. Larry never met a stranger and loved visiting with anyone, especially those he could pick at and make laugh. He loved to hunt and instilled the same love in his son, Andrew. He was a professional ice cream eater and had an insatiable sweet tooth. He had big plans with his new granddaughter, Charlotte and adored her intensely.

