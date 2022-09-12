Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Betty Sue (Bishop) Boswell
Betty Sue (Bishop) Boswell, 87, previously of Desha passed away on September 11, 2022. She was born on July 6, 1935, in Manila, Arkansas to the late James Hugh Bishop and Margie (Nash) Bishop. Betty enjoyed music with her husband and sons, traveling to music festivals with them, and working...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Stephen M. Stone
Stephen M. Stone, 59, of Floral went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born March 17, 1963, to Charles and Leah Stone Cook. Stephen was a hard worker; he worked for Conagra/OMP for 34 years. He also worked for the city of Batesville for 1 1/2 years and Home Depot for 3 years. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He also found a love in going to yard sales. He loved spending time with family and friends. He had a spot as number 7 on the Southside Fire Department for 29 years.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dr. Gary D. Elliott
Dr. Gary D. Elliott, 81, departed this life on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born October 10, 1940, in Chickasha, Oklahoma to the late Merle and Anita Elliott. After living in Oklahoma until he graduated from high school, he moved with his parents and siblings to Searcy, Arkansas where he enrolled in Harding College. After earning a BA at Harding in 1962 and PhD from Kansas State in 1971, Gary returned to Harding as an English Professor and chairman of the English Department from 1973-1981. He then moved his family to Portland, Oregon to serve as Dean and eventually President of Columbia Christian College from 1982-1991. His career as a teacher, department chair, and administrator circled back to the Harding English Department by way of Pepperdine University in 1994 and retired in 2007.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Larry “Popcorn” Allcorn
Larry “Popcorn” Allcorn joined his Savior on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He passed away at Mountain View Hospital. Larry was born in Mountain View, AR on June 23, 1956. He lived in Mountain View his entire life and couldn’t have imagined living anywhere else. Larry married his wife, Linda Everett Allcorn, on April 4, 1981. He and his father-in-law, Sam Everett, built his family home and had it move-in ready for after he and Linda were married. He lived in that home the remainder of his life where he and Linda raised their son, Andrew. Larry took exceptional pride in maintaining his property, and always said if it was worth doing, it was worth doing right. He was a passionate and highly skilled carpenter and took pride in doing the job right. For the last five years of his career, he spent it working with his son, Andrew, almost every day. He also put in many long hours helping to build his son’s home over the last two years. Larry was an exceptionally hard worker with a deep-rooted sense of work ethic. He was working until the day he died. He was a dedicated, faithful husband for 41 years. He was a present, stable, providing father for almost 30 years and he was a loving and doting father-in-law. In one of his most beloved roles, he was the greatest “Pop” for eight weeks. Larry was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church for 17 years and served as a deacon there. He enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Bible class. He taught the class and attended church with his family the last Sunday of his life. Larry served on the board of the Luber Schoolhouse along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law, something that he took pride in and enjoyed doing as a family. Larry never met a stranger and loved visiting with anyone, especially those he could pick at and make laugh. He loved to hunt and instilled the same love in his son, Andrew. He was a professional ice cream eater and had an insatiable sweet tooth. He had big plans with his new granddaughter, Charlotte and adored her intensely.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Charles Wayne Ray
Charles Wayne Ray, 71, of Mountain View, Arkansas departed this life at Pioneer Nursing and Rehab in Melbourne, Arkansas on Saturday, September 10, 2022, with his family by his side. Charles was born on Tuesday, May 8, 1951, in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late O.E. Ray and Vicy Ruminer Ray.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Don Dwayne Burrow
Don Dwayne Burrow, 70, of Bradford departed this life on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born October 10, 1951, to Med C. Burrow and Gladys (Altom) Burrow. He was a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Don was a Master Mason, loved all hunting, fishing, and made knives,...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville in running for free outdoor music series; voting underway now
Main Street Batesville is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to Batesville starting in 2023. Main St. Batesville, alongside the City of Batesville, hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Grant Awards which are supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.
whiterivernow.com
Batesville Schools recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Featured image (left to right): Scotlynn Cooley, Sophie Krug, and Addysen Fulbright. At Friday night’s Batesville Pioneers football game against the Harrison Goblins, the Batesville School District (BSD) recognized the school district’s childhood cancer survivors in attendance: Scotlynn Cooley, Sophie Krug, and Addysen Fulbright. Every year over 10,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whiterivernow.com
Cleverlys concert raises money for endowed Blackley Scholarship
Grassroots Equipment and Outdoors partnered with Townsend Spice and Supply in presenting The Cleverlys at Ozarka College on Sept. 10. Hosted by the Ozarka College Foundation with the support of the local ICARE organization, The Cleverlys brought a crowd of nearly 700 to the John E. Miller Auditorium at Ozarka College in Melbourne.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Kenneth L. Hughes
Kenneth L. Hughes, 83, of Sulphur Rock passed away on September 10, 2022. He was born June 9, 1939, in Sulphur Rock to Henry Francis Hughes and Ethel (Young) Hughes. Kenneth was of the Pentecostal faith and worked at Griffin Feed and Seed Company for many years. He loved his dog, Jack very much and enjoyed doing crafts, such as painting and wood burning. He also loved being outdoors, gardening, welding, and working on cars.
whiterivernow.com
Busy agenda at tonight’s Batesville City Council meeting
After agreeing at an earlier meeting to sell the current Batesville Police Department property at the entrance of the industrial park, the Batesville City Council will address resolutions proposing the purchase of properties for the police department’s move to a more central location at tonight‘s council meeting. The...
whiterivernow.com
Council passes agenda of resolutions supporting move of BPD headquarters
At last night’s Batesville City Council meeting, resolutions supporting the purchase of property in central Batesville to move the Batesville Police Department (BPD) were passed by council members. The BPD is currently housed at the entrance of the industrial park. In August, the city sold that property to Bad...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whiterivernow.com
More details released on two recent stabbings
More information has been released regarding the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Cushman on Tuesday, as well as another stabbing incident on Sunday. Early Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
whiterivernow.com
Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman
A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
whiterivernow.com
Four suspects charged in series of break-ins
Four suspects have been charged in a rash of break-ins in Izard County that occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton said the four were allegedly involved in break-ins and thefts at the Antioch Baptist Church, Myron Baptist Church, and a residence on McNarin Road, as well as another church in an adjoining county.
Comments / 0