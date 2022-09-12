FAYETTE, IOWA (September 14, 2022) — Dr Melinda Heinz, UIU associate professor of psychology, recently returned from a trip to Ireland where she conducted research as part of the Fulbright Scholar Program. Back in April of 2021, the US Department of State and the J William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announced that Dr Heinz, had been named a Fulbright US Scholar. The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational-exchange program sponsored by the US government and is designed to forge lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Dr Heinz chose to conduct research on Men's Sheds, specifically exploring how they promote meaning and purpose in older adulthood, as part of her Fulbright scholarship.

