“I love wearable art, particularly jewelry the most. I find it as my favorite way of expressing myself.”. Sarah Bullington is an artist and member of the Board of Directors for Art Possible Ohio. Her work is currently on view at Open Door Studio as a part of the 2022 Accessible Expressions Ohio Exhibition, Art Possible Ohio’s annual adjudicated exhibition of work by artists with disabilities. At the age of three, Sarah had two brain surgeries, to remove a brain tumor that affected her optic nerve. This left Sarah completely blind. She is currently completing a degree in business management.

