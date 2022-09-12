ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusunderground.com

Mega Weekend: 225Fest, Bonnie & Clyde, North Market Wine Fest & SN Tour of Homes Highlight the Weekend

Here’s your weekend run down of fun things to do. Tonight, a community vigil is being held in memory of Donovan Lewis. Tickets are selling fast or the Columbus Coffee Festival coming up next weekend. SAMSON completed their move to a new space in the Short North. The Great British Bake Off got started again this week, are you watching?
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Columbus Makes Art Presents Sarah Bullington on Blessing Others with Wearable Art

“I love wearable art, particularly jewelry the most. I find it as my favorite way of expressing myself.”. Sarah Bullington is an artist and member of the Board of Directors for Art Possible Ohio. Her work is currently on view at Open Door Studio as a part of the 2022 Accessible Expressions Ohio Exhibition, Art Possible Ohio’s annual adjudicated exhibition of work by artists with disabilities. At the age of three, Sarah had two brain surgeries, to remove a brain tumor that affected her optic nerve. This left Sarah completely blind. She is currently completing a degree in business management.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

At Home: The Clintonville Centennial

On a walk one day in her Clintonville neighborhood, Tisha Welday noticed a home for sale that she thought would be perfect for her and her husband, Chad. The couple, who have lived in Clintonville since moving back to Ohio in 2007, were looking for a property with more space and more land.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Top 10 Bar Patios in Columbus

The Top 10 Bar Patios in Columbus

As our summer rolls into fall, we’re continuing to roll out our best patios in Columbus lists, as dictated by our readers voting this summer. In the category of “best bar patio” it was a pretty tight race, as everyone has a favorite neighborhood bar or two. But in the end it was Crooked Can Brewing in Downtown Hilliard that took the number one spot.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Mixed-Use Development Planned for Grove City’s Town Center

A new proposal could bring 200 apartments and a 35,000-square-foot food hall to Grove City’s Town Center. Planned for about four-and-a-half acres of land at the corner of Broadway and Columbus Street, the project would essentially be built around the two existing single-story buildings that hold Zassy’s Tap Room and Grove City Brewing Company. A number of other buildings would need to be demolished to make way for the new development, including the former Schoedinger Norris funeral home and several commercial buildings on Columbus Street.
GROVE CITY, OH

