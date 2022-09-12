Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coronerHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
DougCo charter proposes innovative exchange with districtSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora considers moratorium on sedativesDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Cherry Creek bus assistants win bid for union
AURORA | The Cherry Creek School District’s bus assistants won their months-in-the-making bid for a union with a 100% vote in support of unionization, according to a Thursday news release from the Colorado Education Association. Now that they are officially recognized, the union will prepare to bargain their first...
sentinelcolorado.com
Cherry Creek School District partners with online mental health platform
AURORA | On top of its on-site mental health resources the Cherry Creek School District will now be partnering with online platform Hazel Health to provide virtual therapy for students. The district follows neighboring Aurora Public Schools, which began contracting with Hazel in January to provide mental health care for...
sentinelcolorado.com
HOME STRETCH: Rent prices in Aurora and beyond stabilize, but uncertainty remains
By the end of the year, it’s expected that 2022 will have been one of the best years for apartment construction since the early ’70s. Paired with steadying rental prices, the market is looking slightly less bleak than it has over the last several years for renters, but experts are cautiously optimistic and expect possibly more normalcy in the market next year.
sentinelcolorado.com
Pedestrian, 83, killed in crash near Wheeling Park in central Aurora
AURORA | An 83-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while crossing East Alaska Place near South Worchester Way in Aurora, police say. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died soon after the crash, which emergency personnel were dispatched to at around 7:05 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sentinelcolorado.com
More than 350 residents forced from Aurora apartments after explosion told they can’t return to complex at all
AURORA | A few days after an explosion forced them from their homes, residents of Aurora’s Parkside Collective apartments received more unwelcome news — their building will be uninhabitable for the rest of the year. Now, some residents say they’re organizing and exploring next steps as they wait...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora lawmakers give 1st OK to mandatory jail time for shoplifting, despite lack of cost data
AURORA | Thieves convicted of taking more than $300 in goods from Aurora retail stores may soon face no less than three days in jail, following the City Council’s tentative OK Monday for new mandatory minimum sentencing rules. The group voted 6-3 to introduce the law on first reading,...
Comments / 0