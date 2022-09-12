ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Cherry Creek bus assistants win bid for union

AURORA | The Cherry Creek School District’s bus assistants won their months-in-the-making bid for a union with a 100% vote in support of unionization, according to a Thursday news release from the Colorado Education Association. Now that they are officially recognized, the union will prepare to bargain their first...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Cherry Creek School District partners with online mental health platform

AURORA | On top of its on-site mental health resources the Cherry Creek School District will now be partnering with online platform Hazel Health to provide virtual therapy for students. The district follows neighboring Aurora Public Schools, which began contracting with Hazel in January to provide mental health care for...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

HOME STRETCH: Rent prices in Aurora and beyond stabilize, but uncertainty remains

By the end of the year, it’s expected that 2022 will have been one of the best years for apartment construction since the early ’70s. Paired with steadying rental prices, the market is looking slightly less bleak than it has over the last several years for renters, but experts are cautiously optimistic and expect possibly more normalcy in the market next year.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Pedestrian, 83, killed in crash near Wheeling Park in central Aurora

AURORA | An 83-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while crossing East Alaska Place near South Worchester Way in Aurora, police say. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died soon after the crash, which emergency personnel were dispatched to at around 7:05 a.m.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Sports
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy