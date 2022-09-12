Governor Hogan Announces More Than $13 Million in Highway Safety Grants, Including Over $150,000 to the Montgomery County Police Department

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old
Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elric: “‘Thrive 2050’ Is Not the Best Future Plan for Our County”
This month is Hispanic Heritage Month. It runs from September 15 to October 25. Over the course of the next 30 days, I’ll be on site visiting with businessmen and women from the Latino community representing a wide array of industries including retail, auto repair and childcare. I want...
mocoshow.com
Public Safety Career Fair to be Held on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Gaithersburg
Per Montgomery County: In partnership with Montgomery County’s public safety departments, its Office of Human Resources will hold a two-session Public Safety Career Fair for job seekers 18-and-over on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the County’s Public Safety Training Academy in Gaithersburg. The County is seeking to fill more than 100 positions across the County’s public safety cluster.
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Police Mourn The Death Of Charles County Correctional Officer
LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer. At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh, Secretary Tablada announce settlement with Eastern Shore poultry processing facility
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Horacio Tablada this week announced a settlement with Valley Proteins, an Eastern Shore poultry processing facility that uses poultry industry refuse to make food for other animals. The consent decree settles the lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General (OAG) on behalf of MDE in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County on February 2, 2022.
mocoshow.com
COVIDReady Maryland: State Expands Fall Outreach Campaign For COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
Booster Shots With Added Protection Now Available At More Than 850 Pharmacies, Clinics, and Local Health Departments Statewide. State Ramps Up Call- and Text-Based Outreach, Will Launch “Fall Checklist” PSAs to Encourage Marylanders to Get Booster and Flu Shot Simultaneously. Governor, First Lady, and Health Secretary Receive New...
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
WTOP
Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school
The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
Retired Montgomery Co. K9 dies from serious medical emergency
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2015 about a Montgomery County police officer working to reunite with his K9 partner. The Montgomery County Police Department is in mourning after one of its retired K9 officers died Saturday night. Retired K9 Harper passed on Sept....
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
fox5dc.com
Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
bethesdamagazine.com
Capital Crescent Trail between Bethesda and Silver Spring not expected to reopen until late 2026
County Council Member Andrew Friedson is urging officials representing the Purple Line construction project to reconsider plans to delay the reopening of the Capital Crescent Trail between Bethesda and Silver Spring until the light rail begins operating in late 2026. During Wednesday’s council update on the project, Friedson said he...
mocoshow.com
Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Gaithersburg
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Gaithersburg. Jeferson Socop Cerna was last seen on Saturday, September 10,...
Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Woman In Need Of Medication
An alert was issued by police in Maryland as they attempt to locate a missing 53-year-old woman who could be in danger. Patrice Nicole Hammonds, who has cognitive issues and needs medication, has been reported missing, according to an alert issued by Baltimore County Police Department. She was last seen...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
wfmd.com
Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man
He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
