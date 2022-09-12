ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch

Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire

In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take. He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.
Ryan Day gives injury update on Ohio State star

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as the top returning receiver in college football and was considered by many as the top wide receiver in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba got hit with a little bad luck to start the season when he was injured on the first drive of Ohio State’s season-opening win against Notre Dame. But after another week off, it looks like head coach Ryan Day has a positive update.
Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next

Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
