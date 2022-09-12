Read full article on original website
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Yardbarker
Max Kellerman issues apology after insinuating Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is cheating
Albert Pujols has had a magical season, his last as an MLB superstar. Back with the St. Louis Cardinals for one more go, Pujols has seemingly regained his old form. He looks like the Albert Pujols who hit 49 home runs in 2006. Well, he's not quite on that pace this season, but at 42 years old, it's incredible that he's hit 18 dingers so far to this point.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch
Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
NBA・
Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries
Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend. Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
Former Rams HC Mike Martz blasts 49ers QB Trey Lance: 'I've never liked him. I still don't like him'
Sunday's Week 1 matchup between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers was a disaster for fans of sunny skies and high-octane offensive performances. The Bears pulled off a surprise 19-10 home victory through brutal rainy conditions that resulted in scary numbers for fantasy football players who invested in either offense.
Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire
In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take. He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.
Bears Announce New Decision On Former First-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears have placed former Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury list with an illness. The offensive lineman will be out for at least the next four weeks. In response to this move, the Bears signed offensive guard Michael Schofield to the active roster. The Bears...
WATCH: Woman Freaks Out After High Five from Aaron Judge Following Homer
On his way back to the dugout after hitting his 57th home run of the season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made one lucky fan's day, giving her a high-five, which she was very happy about. The Yankees would go on to win 7-6 in extra innings.
Week 2 picks: Chargers-Chiefs, Vikings-Eagles highlight slate
CHARGERS (1-0) at CHIEFS (1-0) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked as explosive as ever in Week 1, even with the departure of Tyreek Hill. Can they bring that same momentum into Week 2 against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team?. Ethan: Chargers 27,...
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day gives injury update on Ohio State star
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as the top returning receiver in college football and was considered by many as the top wide receiver in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba got hit with a little bad luck to start the season when he was injured on the first drive of Ohio State’s season-opening win against Notre Dame. But after another week off, it looks like head coach Ryan Day has a positive update.
The Dodgers Get a Power Arm Back in the Bullpen Sooner Than Expected
The Dodgers welcome back fireballing right-hander Tommy Kahnle just in time to celebrate a division title.
Look: Fans React To Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend's New Swimsuit Photo
The Arizona Cardinals got off to a rough start with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Don't feel too bad for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, though. There's plenty of time left in the season and he's doing just fine off the field as well. Earlier this summer,...
Yardbarker
Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next
Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
NBA・
