Enfield, CT

Wetlands permit up for Brainard Road development

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency will review an application for a wetlands permit from Washington Associates of Enfield to develop a 42-unit single-family detached senior residential development on Brainard Road.

J.R. Russo and Associates, land surveyors and engineers in East Windsor, submitted the application for what would be called Brainard Gardens at the southeast corner of Brainard and George Washington Roads. According to the application, the single-family detached condominiums units will be serviced by public sewer and water, and a privately maintained roadway, drainage system, and infrastructure.

The site includes three parcels that will be merged into a single 20.92-acre parcel. The site’s surface includes a compacted bare soil area in the northwest portion of the parcel, an exposed sand dune area in the central portion, and a mature wooded area in the southern portion.

Connecticut Government
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
318
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

