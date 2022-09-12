Read full article on original website
Arkansas Woman Dies In McCurtain County Crash
A fiery crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning near Broken Bow claimed the life of an Arkansas woman. Oklahoma troopers say 29-year-old Caroline Mauceli of North Little Rock was traveling on Hwy 3 at about 4:45 am when she crossed the center and collided with the semi-tractor. Mauceli died at the scene, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.
FBI Takes Mike Lindell’s Phone
My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk whom prosecutors have charged in a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology across the country. Lindell says he was approached in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, by several FBI agents.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Stands Up To EPA Bureaucrats In Defense Of Texas Economy
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar recently sent a letter to federal agency directors requesting an additional review of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal to designate the Permian Basin as out of compliance with National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). In his letter, Hegar asked the director of...
Four Red River Army Depot Officials And Vendors Sentenced In Federal Bribery And Conspiracy Scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas: Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jeffrey Harrison, 44, of Texarkana, a former RRAD vendor, pleaded guilty on May 18, 2021, to bribing Jimmy Scarbrough, a...
“No-Shows” Increasing At Appraisal Hearings
As property appraisals rise, so does the number of people who protest their valuation. But many homeowners are skipping their hearing, and one state lawmaker thinks they should have to pay a fine for that. State Senator Drew Springer says homeowners who neglect their property tax protest hearing should see their valuations go up. A report from the Texas Comptrollers Office shows that the no-show rate is about 40 percent.
