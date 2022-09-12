ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Arkansas Woman Dies In McCurtain County Crash

A fiery crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning near Broken Bow claimed the life of an Arkansas woman. Oklahoma troopers say 29-year-old Caroline Mauceli of North Little Rock was traveling on Hwy 3 at about 4:45 am when she crossed the center and collided with the semi-tractor. Mauceli died at the scene, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
FBI Takes Mike Lindell’s Phone

My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk whom prosecutors have charged in a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology across the country. Lindell says he was approached in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, by several FBI agents.
MANKATO, MN
“No-Shows” Increasing At Appraisal Hearings

As property appraisals rise, so does the number of people who protest their valuation. But many homeowners are skipping their hearing, and one state lawmaker thinks they should have to pay a fine for that. State Senator Drew Springer says homeowners who neglect their property tax protest hearing should see their valuations go up. A report from the Texas Comptrollers Office shows that the no-show rate is about 40 percent.
TEXAS STATE

