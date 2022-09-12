As property appraisals rise, so does the number of people who protest their valuation. But many homeowners are skipping their hearing, and one state lawmaker thinks they should have to pay a fine for that. State Senator Drew Springer says homeowners who neglect their property tax protest hearing should see their valuations go up. A report from the Texas Comptrollers Office shows that the no-show rate is about 40 percent.

