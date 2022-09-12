Read full article on original website
Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska
Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
How to Watch: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State channel, stream, game time
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to move to 3-0 as they welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Hogs have won all seven of the matchups to this point.
Notre Dame football a 'poor team' after Marshall upset, analyst explains
Notre Dame suffered a shocking 26-21 loss to Marshall Saturday, leading to many questions surrounding the Fighting Irish. The latest to weigh in is 247Sports’ Josh Pate, who went in-depth on the Fighting Irish during Sunday’s edition of Late Kick. “This is a poor team right now,” Pate...
Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report
In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo
How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
Bowl Projections: Oregon a popular choice for two specific bowl games
The No. 24 ranked Oregon Ducks go into a showdown of Top 25 programs this weekend in Autzen when they play host to visiting No. 12 BYU. The game will have the nation's eyes on it as the Ducks will get a second-chance at a Top 25 opponent and hope to prove they are one of the nation's top teams, while the Cougars, they'll be looking for another Top 25 win and yet another chance at propelling their own program into the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff discussion.
How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols
Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Expert Pick: Mississippi State At LSU
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Chris Hassel to share their expert pick for Mississippi State at LSU.
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
Wiltfong Whiparound: LSU hosting two 5-star recruits for their SEC opener this weekend
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong previews LSU's recruiting visits for this upcoming weekend as they take on Mississippi State.
College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games
Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
Kansas coach Lance Leipold asked about Nebraska job
Since Scott Frost was fired by the Nebraska athletics department over the weekend, KU football head coach Lance Leipold has been mentioned as a potential candidate. Specifically, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Nebraska beat writer Mike Schaefer have all mentioned Leipold as someone who Nebraska should take a hard look at during the coaching search.
