NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mexican Restaurant Celebrates 104 Years as Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off
A line of customers anxiously awaited to get inside El Fenix in downtown Dallas Thursday to help celebrate its 104th anniversary. A historic Mexican restaurant for Dallas and for long-time employee Mr. Frank Arechiga. "50 years, six months, and 12 days," said cashier Frank Arechiga about how long he’s worked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas to Buy Luxury Complex for Affordable Housing
A luxury North Dallas apartment complex may soon have a big rent decrease, something unheard of in today’s housing market. It’s happening at The Briscoe, a 322-unit complex at 12639 Coit Road near the LBJ Freeway and the Central Expressway because the Dallas City Council Wednesday approved the purchase of the complex by a city entity for affordable workforce housing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Large Sinkhole Opens Along Dallas' Lake June Road
Drivers in Pleasant Grove may face detours Thursday after a giant sinkhole opened up along Lake June Road. The hole is in the eastbound center lane of Lake June, east of North Prairie Creek Road near the Prairie Creek bridge. The width of the hole covers most of one lane...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Mesquite Charter School to Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month with Big Festival
On Wednesday high school students, teachers and staff at the Mesquite campus of Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy made decorations and practiced dance routines for their big festival on Thursday. It's the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and the 15th also marks the anniversary of independence day for several Latin American...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis County 9-Year-Old Among Winners of Governor's Commission for Women's Pitch Contest
Women entrepreneurs from across Texas are being celebrated by the Governor’s Commission for Women with their latest pitch competition. The women-owned pitch competition included women and young girls from the state competing to win a cash prize. This year’s junior winner is 9-year-old Skylar Lewis of Ellis County.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Traffic Delayed After Semi-Vehicle Leaks Fluid
Traffic delays in Dallas along LBJ Freeway and Interstate 20 after a semi-vehicle was reported leaking fluid Wednesday afternoon. Dallas Fire and Rescue asked for "mutual aid for a hazmat situation" in regard to the incident, according to DFR. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene where traffic could be...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Couple Pleads for Return of Plants Containing Miscarried Babies Remains
If it were just plants stolen off their front porch, Aaron and Brianna Pearson wouldn’t have a hand-written sign in their front yard pleading for whoever took the plants to return them. “Nobody was supposed to know what was in there,” said Brianna Pearson. What was in there,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Deliberations to Resume Friday in Murder Trial of Former NBA Player Andre Emmett
A Dallas County jury will continue deliberating the fate of a man accused of killing former professional basketball player Andre Emmett Friday morning. Testimony in the murder trial wrapped up Thursday afternoon and the jury was handed the case. At 5 p.m. they were sent home for the day and planned to resume deliberations at 9 a.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doctor at Center of Tainted IV Bag Investigation Arrested in Plano
A doctor whose license was suspended after the Texas Medical Board said he was the subject of a criminal investigation into tainted IV bags linked to one death has been arrested, Dallas police said Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was arrested in Plano, Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. She...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Frisco Students Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student
The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera. Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Doctor Jailed in Tainted IV Case Has Troubled History, Owed IRS $4 Million, Records Show
The doctor who was arrested in connection with tainted IV bags linked to a death at a North Dallas surgery center has a disciplinary record with the Texas Medical Board, a criminal history for assault and cruelty to animals and the IRS said he owed more than $4 million in unpaid taxes, according to public records.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Police Chief Explains They Will Prosecute Anyone Caught Making False Emergency Calls
Lincoln High School in Dallas saw a large police presence converge on the school Tuesday. It happened because someone placed a call of an active shooter which turned out to be false. The Texas School Safety Center deals with key school safety initiatives and mandates. "It's common and so every...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Rests in Trial of Man Accused of Murdering Mesquite Police Officer
The state has rested in the trial of a man accused of gunning down a Mesquite police officer last year. Jamie Jaramillo, 38, is charged with capital murder in the death of Richard Houston, a 21-year veteran Mesquite police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic call on Dec. 3, 2021.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wylie ISD Teacher a Victim of Murder-Suicide; Family, Friends Hold Vigil
A Wylie 5th grade teacher whose sudden death devastated the district is the victim of a murder-suicide, police say. Investigators with the Josephine Police Department confirmed Tuesday they were called to a shooting at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street Sunday night at about 8:15 p.m. Inside the home, police said officers found the bodies of two people identified as Lacie Moore and Brian Moore and that she was a victim of a murder-suicide.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Daughter of Slain Mesquite Police Officer Offers Forgiveness to Father's Killer
With a family photograph showing Richard Houston with his wife and kids placed front and center in the courtroom, the murdered officer’s loved ones told convicted killer Jamie Jaramillo about the lives he’s shattered but also offered him forgiveness. “We can never escape the choice you made that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Video of Mesquite Officer's Murder Shown in Court, Accused Gunman's Daughter Testifies
The trial for the man accused of fatally shooting Mesquite police officer Richard Houston in 2021 continues this week. Prosecutors warned jurors on Tuesday recordings of the shooting would be difficult to watch. “You folks are going to see the murder of Richard Houston as if you’re standing beside him,”...
