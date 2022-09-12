ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mexican Restaurant Celebrates 104 Years as Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off

A line of customers anxiously awaited to get inside El Fenix in downtown Dallas Thursday to help celebrate its 104th anniversary. A historic Mexican restaurant for Dallas and for long-time employee Mr. Frank Arechiga. "50 years, six months, and 12 days," said cashier Frank Arechiga about how long he’s worked...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Dallas to Buy Luxury Complex for Affordable Housing

A luxury North Dallas apartment complex may soon have a big rent decrease, something unheard of in today’s housing market. It’s happening at The Briscoe, a 322-unit complex at 12639 Coit Road near the LBJ Freeway and the Central Expressway because the Dallas City Council Wednesday approved the purchase of the complex by a city entity for affordable workforce housing.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Large Sinkhole Opens Along Dallas' Lake June Road

Drivers in Pleasant Grove may face detours Thursday after a giant sinkhole opened up along Lake June Road. The hole is in the eastbound center lane of Lake June, east of North Prairie Creek Road near the Prairie Creek bridge. The width of the hole covers most of one lane...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Mesquite Charter School to Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month with Big Festival

On Wednesday high school students, teachers and staff at the Mesquite campus of Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy made decorations and practiced dance routines for their big festival on Thursday. It's the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and the 15th also marks the anniversary of independence day for several Latin American...
MESQUITE, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas

A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
DALLAS, TX
Will Rogers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Traffic Delayed After Semi-Vehicle Leaks Fluid

Traffic delays in Dallas along LBJ Freeway and Interstate 20 after a semi-vehicle was reported leaking fluid Wednesday afternoon. Dallas Fire and Rescue asked for "mutual aid for a hazmat situation" in regard to the incident, according to DFR. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene where traffic could be...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Doctor at Center of Tainted IV Bag Investigation Arrested in Plano

A doctor whose license was suspended after the Texas Medical Board said he was the subject of a criminal investigation into tainted IV bags linked to one death has been arrested, Dallas police said Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was arrested in Plano, Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. She...
PLANO, TX
#Rodeo#Ticket Sales#Cowboys#Livestock#The Fort Worth Stock Show
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Frisco Students Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student

The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera. Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

State Rests in Trial of Man Accused of Murdering Mesquite Police Officer

The state has rested in the trial of a man accused of gunning down a Mesquite police officer last year. Jamie Jaramillo, 38, is charged with capital murder in the death of Richard Houston, a 21-year veteran Mesquite police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic call on Dec. 3, 2021.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Wylie ISD Teacher a Victim of Murder-Suicide; Family, Friends Hold Vigil

A Wylie 5th grade teacher whose sudden death devastated the district is the victim of a murder-suicide, police say. Investigators with the Josephine Police Department confirmed Tuesday they were called to a shooting at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street Sunday night at about 8:15 p.m. Inside the home, police said officers found the bodies of two people identified as Lacie Moore and Brian Moore and that she was a victim of a murder-suicide.
WYLIE, TX

