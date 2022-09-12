Read full article on original website
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Player ratings as Haaland caps stunning turnaround
Player ratings from Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Manchester United need to win their second Europa League after falling to a 1-0 defeat in their first.
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg: Player ratings as Graham Potter draws first match in charge of Blues
Player ratings from Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg in the Champions League.
Arsenal vs Brighton preview - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of Friday's WSL clash between Arsenal and Brighton, including team news and where to watch.
5 takeaways from Graham Potter's first Chelsea game
5 things we learned from Graham Potter's first game as Chelsea manager.
NYCFC vs Atlas: How to watch Campeones Cup on TV/live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of NYCFC vs Atlas in Wednesday's Campeones Cup.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: How to watch on TV live stream, lineups & predictions
Preview of Atletico Madrid's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid in the derby, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Antonio Conte: Yves Bissouma struggling with 'tactical aspect' at Spurs
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Yves Bissouma has struggled to adapt at Tottenham this season.
WSL gameweek 1 preview: Euro 2022 boost, Liverpool return & can Man City gel?
Six things to look out for on gameweek one of the WSL.
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat.
Man Utd vs Reading - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Manchester United and Reading, including team news and where to watch.
Marc Skinner explains Jackie Groenen's Manchester United exit
Marc Skinner has described the deal to sell midfielder Jackie Groenen to PSG as 'good business' even though he'd have liked to have kept her at Man Utd.
5 key battles in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 8
Diego Costa could be John Stones' nightmare and Gabriel Martinelli will test Aaron Hickey again as we look at five key clashes ahead of another big weekend of Premier League action.
England's 28-player squad for September internationals confirmed
Gareth Southgate has named his 28-player squad for England's September internationals, with Ivan Toney receiving a maiden call-up.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 Ligue 1 players revealed
The top 25 Ligue 1 players on FIFA 23 have been unveiled.
FIFA・
FIFA 23: All 5 Star skillers in Ultimate Team
The top 5-star skillers on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team have been revealed.
FIFA・
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Lyon - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Lyon
West Ham unlikely to sign free agent defender before January
West Ham are unlikely to move for free agents Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jason Denayer or Nikola Maksimovic despite being linked with moves.
Graham Potter explains decision to play Raheem Sterling at wing-back
Graham Potter reveals why he used Raheem Sterling as an advanced wing-back in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Salzburg in the Champions League.
