Prince William and Prince Harry to stand vigil at Queen's coffin on Saturday
The late Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening, a royal source told CNN.
Queen queue — latest: Coffin line reopens as King Charles recalls mother’s love for Wales
King Charles has recalled his late mother’s love for Wales as he spoke in both English and Welsh during a visit to the nation’s parliament. “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not be closer to my mother’s heart,” he said. King Charles greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. He faced a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside Cardiff Castle from 1pm. In London, the queue to see the Queen’s coffin has reached capacity but plans to try and...
U.K.・
King Charles visits Wales as lying-in-state queue paused due to swelling numbers
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - As tens of thousands of people poured into London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, the miles-long queue of mourners waiting to see her lying in state was temporarily closed on Friday after it swelled to capacity.
U.K.・
