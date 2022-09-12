ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsworth Addresses Health After Vocal Issues During ‘Sunday Night Football’

By Madison Williams
 4 days ago

The NBC analyst admitted he lost his voice after calling Thursday night’s game in Los Angeles.

It was obvious during the Sunday Night Football broadcast during Week 1 that something was wrong with NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth’s voice.

Collinsworth sounded more raspy than usual, leading football fans wondering if the 63-year-old was sick. Some even suggested maybe Collinsworth shouldn’t be working the game as Tampa faced Dallas.

The NBC broadcast picked up that fans might be wondering what was wrong with Collinsworth, so they had him and play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico address any concerns on-air.

“Hey, let’s tell everybody, you feel fine,” Tirico said.

“I feel great,” Collinsworth replied.

"You feel fine, it’s just two games, three days, red-eyes, a bunch of travel,” Tirico said “My man’s playing hurt!”

The new NBC duo just called the first NFL game of the season on Thursday night between the Bills and the Rams. They then traveled from Los Angeles to Dallas in just a few days.

Collinsworth and Tirico will return to the booth in Week 2 as the Packers host the Bears.

Comments / 169

NorthStar
3d ago

I cannot stand Chris. He is the most biased announcer ever. Tells too much during the game because he loves to hear himself talk.

Reply(26)
53
Michael Ellis
3d ago

Man knows his football and has a great way of explaining it to those who might not understand?? Hope you continue to announce games for years to come.

Reply(1)
52
Johnny Showgoer
3d ago

He shouldn't of been part of the broadcast team last night with his voice sounding like that. It was a distraction to the broadcast.

Reply(5)
20
