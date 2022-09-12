Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
Sukeina's Spring/Summer 2023 Presentation Symbolizes Radical Acceptance
Inspired by the red cardinal, designer Omar Salam latest collection emanates loyalty and truth to oneself. A sea of red juxtaposed on black mannequins is the first thing you see when you walk into Sukeina’s Spring/Summer 2023 presentation at the Ritz Carlton Nomad Hotel. Founder and designer Omar Salam was inspired by the red cardinal hence the collection’s name. When asked how he conceptualized the inspiration from the red cardinal, Salam stated, “Many animals are known to adapt to their surroundings. The red cardinal is loyal to itself, not its environment—it has no desire to try and fit in. It’s truly inspiring because we, as a people, are all uniquely created. If we could radically accept ourselves, we could start to build and become a great gift to the world and ourselves. This collection is a story of radical acceptance.”
Essence
Dur Doux's Spring/ Summer 2023 Runway Showcases Floridian-Inspired Laxed Luxury
The Dur Doux brand is a family affair on the rise, and they make it a point to bring other BIPOC designers with them on their way to the top. Mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt have returned to the runway to present Dur Doux’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Paradis Palmiers. The brand has built its ethos around being an accessible luxury brand. As encouraged by the brand’s name meaning “hard/soft” in French, it shows the duality that the clothes are meant to look and feel opulent but balanced with sensibility. As the Burt ladies are becoming a recognized brand, they are paying it forward by uplifting and celebrating other up-and-coming BIPOC designers to allow others a seat at the table. To open before showcasing their Floridian-inspired line, they allowed emerging Delaware designer Dell Scott to present a capsule collection.
Essence
The Primetime Emmy Awards Were Date Night For These Celeb Couples
From Issa and Louis to Sheryl and Vincent, a few of your faves stepped out in style with their partners to celebrate TV's biggest night. We were reminded to expect the unexpected after the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12), because so many of our favorite people and shows deservedly walked away with awards. How often does that happen!?
Essence
Halle Bailey Broke The Internet With ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debut
The movie is slated to hit theatres in May 2023. Did you all hear the news that Halle Bailey shut the internet down with the trailer of Disney’s live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid? We’re not surprised either. Making its debut at the Disney D23 Expo last weekend, Bailey stuns on screen as the first Black mermaid, as the trailer has earned over 104 million global views, according to Variety.
RELATED PEOPLE
Essence
Who Decides War S/S 23 Collection Is Multi-Thematic
The Caribbean-inspired summer collection touches on themes of climate change, religion, and women's allyship. Who Decides War’s Spring/ Summer 2023 collection sends you on a one-way ticket to a private paradise— featuring a Caribbean soundtrack with artists like Bob Marley and scenic isle views to match. On initial viewing of surfboards and floppy sun hats, the collection is a postcard remembrance of the transition from the summer months. While the show was an ode to founders Everard Best and fiancé/ design partner Téla D’Amore’s roots, this was no escapist collection.
Essence
Chlöe Celebrates New Saks Campaign During New York Fashion Week Party
The ‘Have Mercy’ singer exclusively performed songs from her upcoming album. New York Fashion Week is currently underway and some of our favorite celebrities are taking part in the celebration with parties, launches, and exclusive dinners. Last Thursday, iconic department store Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an exclusive night out to kick things off with an evening full of sequins, champagne, and stars.
Essence
Why Tracy Oliver's TIFF Darling 'The Blackening' Focuses On The Fun Of Horror
"I don't see white creators having to 'find the deeper meaning' to get [projects] made," Oliver says. "What happened to just pure entertainment, and joy, and laughter?" After bringing us comedies like Girls Trip and dramadies like Harlem and First Wives Club, Tracy Oliver is ready to scare you. Of...
Essence
She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet
From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
Comments / 0