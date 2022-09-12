Read full article on original website
WJLA
Man sentenced to 22 years in fatal stabbing at Oxon Hill Popeyes: State's Attorney
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — The man convicted in a stabbing death outside of an Oxon Hill Popeyes in 2019 was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Monday, according to the Prince George's State's Attorney's Office. Ricoh McClain, 32, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder for...
WJLA
Man shot & killed at Fairfax County apartment complex, police looking for 4 men: FCPD
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man died after being shot in the Alexandria area Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the Woodlawn Garden Apartments in the 8400 block of Madge Lane. Police said they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
WJLA
Prince George's County hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Cherokee Lane Elementary School
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cherokee Lane Elementary School in Adelphi, Md. on Monday. Students, parents, and faculty all attended the event. Despite a pandemic, staffing and supply shortages, the school was built well ahead...
WJLA
Homeless man killed in hit-and-run crash in Howard County; police searching for driver
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say a homeless man was killed in a crash in Laurel overnight and police are searching for the driver. Police identify the victim as 69-year-old William Earl Shaffer. According to investigators, police were called to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard just...
UPDATE: Traffic cleared on I-95 North in Stafford
According to 511Virginia, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 134.5, just past the Warrenton Road exit, in Stafford County has closed the left lane and left shoulder of I-95 North.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Arlington County K-9 retires after 8 years of service
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Arlington County Police K-9 named Duke just wrapped up his final day on the job after eight years. Authorities said Duke worked in the patrol and narcotics detection division. He will now spend retirement with his handler and his family. Arlington police say...
WJLA
1 killed, 2 hurt in Montgomery County multi-vehicle crash on I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities. Maryland State Police say shortly after 3:35 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to northbound I-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. Preliminary investigation showed that a Tesla Model S and a Toyota Sienna were traveling north when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash, state police said.
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. 7News' Heather Graf reports Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job offer on Monday morning, clearing...
sungazette.news
Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Charged After School Bus Driver Runs Over His Legs
A 32-year-old Dumfries, Virginia, man is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after an incident led a Covington-Harper Elementary School bus driver to run over him Tuesday afternoon, Prince William County police said. The bus was stopped in the area of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive before 5 p.m....
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
WJLA
Officials to remove plane that made emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) will be moving a plane Monday that made an emergency landing in the median of Interstate 66 near Front Royal over the weekend. Investigators believe the pilot had to make the landing after the plane's engine failed. VSP said they responded Saturday...
Md. man charged with murder for allegedly beating 87-year-old man over car damages
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man has officially been charged with murder months after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death during an argument about car damages. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, on June 2 at 7:30 p.m., police received a call regarding...
WJLA
Caught on cam: Man robs Silver Spring Foot Locker, threatens worker with scissors: MCPD
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are looking for a man they say robbed a Foot Locker store in downtown Silver Spring, then threatened at least one employee with scissors. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, police said a man entered the store and asked to try...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
WJLA
Homeowner shoots alleged package thief after chaotic battle inside Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County police are investigating what appears to be a case of self-defense. A man using a legally registered gun tried to stop a would-be package thief who’d barged into his home. The shooting incident happened just off Queens Chapel Road in...
14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'
MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
