Woodbridge, VA

WJLA

Man shot & killed at Fairfax County apartment complex, police looking for 4 men: FCPD

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man died after being shot in the Alexandria area Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the Woodlawn Garden Apartments in the 8400 block of Madge Lane. Police said they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood

LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
LORTON, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Prince William County, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS: Arlington County K-9 retires after 8 years of service

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Arlington County Police K-9 named Duke just wrapped up his final day on the job after eight years. Authorities said Duke worked in the patrol and narcotics detection division. He will now spend retirement with his handler and his family. Arlington police say...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

1 killed, 2 hurt in Montgomery County multi-vehicle crash on I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities. Maryland State Police say shortly after 3:35 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to northbound I-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. Preliminary investigation showed that a Tesla Model S and a Toyota Sienna were traveling north when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash, state police said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Prince William
sungazette.news

Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall

Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Man Charged After School Bus Driver Runs Over His Legs

A 32-year-old Dumfries, Virginia, man is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after an incident led a Covington-Harper Elementary School bus driver to run over him Tuesday afternoon, Prince William County police said. The bus was stopped in the area of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive before 5 p.m....
DUMFRIES, VA
#Police#Prince George#Freedom High School
DC News Now

Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'

MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WASHINGTON, DC

