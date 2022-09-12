MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities. Maryland State Police say shortly after 3:35 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to northbound I-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. Preliminary investigation showed that a Tesla Model S and a Toyota Sienna were traveling north when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash, state police said.

